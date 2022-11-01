GloRilla Teaches Lil Baby Her Signature ‘Memphis Jookin’ Dance Move | Video

*GloRilla and Lil Baby met up backstage for the homecoming concert hosted by North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University over the weekend.

The two were part of the A-list lineup of performers for the event in Greensboro, where Glo served as a special guest alongside Nardo Wick and Uproxx’s August cover star Chlöe, per Uproxx.

The outlet writes, “GloRilla took a moment to try and teach Baby to perfect “Memphis Jookin,” which has become her signature dance since she broke through with “FNF (Let’s Go)” earlier this year.

In the clip below, the rising hip-hop star is heard saying to Lil Baby “You ready,” and he gives the dance movie his best shot – a little awkward at first. Watch the moment via the short video clip below.

