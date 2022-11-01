Tuesday, November 1, 2022
GloRilla Teaches Lil Baby Her Signature ‘Memphis Jookin’ Dance Move | Video

By Ny MaGee
Glorilla and Lil Baby / Getty

*GloRilla and Lil Baby met up backstage for the homecoming concert hosted by North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University over the weekend. 

The two were part of the A-list lineup of performers for the event in Greensboro, where Glo served as a special guest alongside Nardo Wick and Uproxx’s August cover star Chlöe, per Uproxx

The outlet writes, “GloRilla took a moment to try and teach Baby to perfect “Memphis Jookin,” which has become her signature dance since she broke through with “FNF (Let’s Go)” earlier this year.

In the clip below, the rising hip-hop star is heard saying to Lil Baby “You ready,” and he gives the dance movie his best shot – a little awkward at first. Watch the moment via the short video clip below.

OHTER NEWS: Diddy Dresses As The Joker for Halloween, Spars with 'Power' Star | Video

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

