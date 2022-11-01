Diddy Dresses As The Joker for Halloween, Spars with ‘Power’ Star | Video

*Diddy dressed up as The Joker for Halloween and he was so committed to the character that he nearly came to blows with “Power Book II” actor Michael J. Ferguson.

As reported by The YBF, Diddy channeled Heath Ledger’s Joker from “The Dark Knight” film. He was making the rounds in LA and ran into rapper Tyler, The Creator. He layer encountered Ferguson and laughed like a manical madman in the actor’s face before Michael called him a “p*ssy.”

”You’re a clown,” Diddy responded. “What’s up, baby. You don’t like me? You muthaf*ckin frontin’, get to it, b*tch. Don’t f*cking play with me on Halloween. I’m out here with love, n*gga…What’s up. Come over here and I’ll bust your sh*t. Next time, you don’t never talk to me like that, n*gga. I’m Love.”

Ferguson was initially unaware he was talking to the hip-hop mogul and once he realized it was Diddy, the mood lightened. Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: Diddy Replaces Kanye on List of 2022’s Wealthiest Hip-Hop Artists

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily)

Meanwhile, we reported previously that Diddy has replaced Kanye West on the list of 2022’s wealthiest hip-hop artists, Complex reports.

According to former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley, Jay-Z remains the wealthiest hip-hop artist in America with a net worth of $1.5 billion. Diddy follows in second place after previously trailing behind Ye. The Bad Boy mogul reportedly has a net worth of $1 billion. Ye’s net worth is estimated to be around $500 million.

As we reported earlier, West’s remarks have soured his business relationships with power players in entertainment and fashion and his finances are taking a hit.