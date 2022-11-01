Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Dies in Swimming Pool Drowning at Home

By Fisher Jack
Davido & son
*Devastating news 💔 out of Nigeria where police are questioning eight staff members that were present during the drowning of #Davido’s son, David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke Jr. 🕊

The three-year-old was reportedly swimming at his parents’ home in Lagos.

Authorities are examining CCTV cameras to get more information about the unfortunate tragedy.

Nigerian police have said that if any employees are proven to be “culpable,” they will be detained and arrested.

Neither Davido nor his fiancée, acclaimed chef and influencer #Chioma Rowland, were present during the incident. We are praying for their strength and an abundance of healing during this horrific time. 🕊💔

The youngster had just celebrated his 3rd birthday on Oct. 20. David memorialized the event by posting pics of his son on Instagram.

“I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible,” Davido wrote in the birthday tribute. “You will grow to be greater than Me, Happy birthday, son @davidifeanyiadeleke !!! #BIG3 🎂🎂🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉

Davido and son David - Instagram
Meanwhile, in a statement obtained by BBC, police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said investigators were “reviewing the CCTV cameras to get additional information about the circumstances of his death.”

Fisher Jack

