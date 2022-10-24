Bobby Brown Claims Whitney Houston Cheated on Him with Tupac

*Bobby Brown revealed in his 2016 book “Every Little Step,” that during his marriage to late singer Whitney Houston, she cheated on him with several people including rapper Tupac Shakur.

In a clip taken from the audiobook, Brown explained that his now-deceased ex-wife had an illicit affair with Pac early in their marriage. When the affair ended, Whitney continued to have strong feelings for the hip-hop icon.

Brown claims that when Pac died, Whitney was beyond herself with grief. As you know, Tupac was fatally shot in September of 1996 and Houston cried for several days over his death, according to Brown.

You can listen to Brown’s audiobook snippet via the Instagram clip below.

Houston died in an alleged bathtub drowning after overdosing in 2012. A biopic about the songstress titled “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” will chronicle her rise to fame and tragic passing.

“From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career,” per official synopsis, CNN reports.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” stars British actress Naomi Ackie as Whitney. The project is produced by music producer (and Houston’s former mentor) Clive Davis, who is played in the movie by Stanley Tucci. Directed by Kasi Lemmons the film is written by Anthony McCarten, who also wrote the Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Check out the trailer below. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” hits theaters on December 21.