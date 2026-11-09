Kamala Harris Gets Just 0.6% in 2028 Straw Poll as Jon Ossoff Leads

*Former Vice President Kamala Harris received just six votes in a straw poll of 990 attendees at Crooked Con, a progressive political convention. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) took the top spot with 38.4% support in the informal survey of potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidates.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) finished second with 16.6%, followed by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 13.9%, according to results published by Crooked Media. Harris’s six votes, or 0.6%, tied her for 16th place with Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), the New York Post reported.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro each drew 4%. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore each received 3%, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom got 2.3%.
Crooked Media’s event gathered liberal activists, elected officials, journalists and commentators to discuss the Democratic Party’s future. The poll reflects the preferences of attendees, not a scientific measure of Democratic voters nationwide.
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National polling tells a different story. The RealClearPolitics average of 2028 Democratic primary surveys from Aug. 26 to Nov. 1 showed Harris leading with 21.8%. Buttigieg followed at 14%, with Newsom at 13.5%, Ocasio-Cortez at 12.5% and Ossoff at 10.8%.
Ossoff’s showing follows his reelection win over Republican Rep. Mike Collins in Georgia, a victory that has fueled talk of a White House bid. But Ossoff has repeatedly said he won’t run. During an October debate, he pledged to serve a full six-year Senate term.
“Yes, I will,” Ossoff replied. “I have zero interest in running for president. I’m running for Senate.”
Harris, meanwhile, has not said whether she will seek the Democratic nomination again.
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