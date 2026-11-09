Kamala Harris Gets Just 0.6% in 2028 Straw Poll as Jon Ossoff Leads

The Georgia senator topped a progressive convention’s presidential preference poll, while Harris finished tied for 16th among nearly 1,000 participants.

Kamala Harris speaking with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg – screenshot

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*Former Vice President Kamala Harris received just six votes in a straw poll of 990 attendees at Crooked Con, a progressive political convention. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) took the top spot with 38.4% support in the informal survey of potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidates.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) finished second with 16.6%, followed by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 13.9%, according to results published by Crooked Media. Harris’s six votes, or 0.6%, tied her for 16th place with Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), the New York Post reported.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro each drew 4%. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore each received 3%, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom got 2.3%.

Crooked Media’s event gathered liberal activists, elected officials, journalists and commentators to discuss the Democratic Party’s future. The poll reflects the preferences of attendees, not a scientific measure of Democratic voters nationwide.

National polling tells a different story. The RealClearPolitics average of 2028 Democratic primary surveys from Aug. 26 to Nov. 1 showed Harris leading with 21.8%. Buttigieg followed at 14%, with Newsom at 13.5%, Ocasio-Cortez at 12.5% and Ossoff at 10.8%.

Ossoff’s showing follows his reelection win over Republican Rep. Mike Collins in Georgia, a victory that has fueled talk of a White House bid. But Ossoff has repeatedly said he won’t run. During an October debate, he pledged to serve a full six-year Senate term.

“Yes, I will,” Ossoff replied. “I have zero interest in running for president. I’m running for Senate.”

Harris, meanwhile, has not said whether she will seek the Democratic nomination again.

Sen. @Ossoff (D-GA) pledges to serve his full Senate term: “Yes, I will. I have zero interest in running for president. I'm not running for president. I'm running for reelection to the senate." pic.twitter.com/Oq4YL8iCjJ — CSPAN (@cspan) October 14, 2026

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