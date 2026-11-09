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Kamala Harris Gets Just 0.6% in 2028 Straw Poll as Jon Ossoff Leads

The Georgia senator topped a progressive convention’s presidential preference poll, while Harris finished tied for 16th among nearly 1,000 participants.
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Kamala Harris speaking with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg - screenshot
Kamala Harris speaking with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg – screenshot
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*Former Vice President Kamala Harris received just six votes in a straw poll of 990 attendees at Crooked Con, a progressive political convention. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) took the top spot with 38.4% support in the informal survey of potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidates.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) finished second with 16.6%, followed by former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 13.9%, according to results published by Crooked Media. Harris’s six votes, or 0.6%, tied her for 16th place with Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), the New York Post reported.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro each drew 4%. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore each received 3%, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom got 2.3%.

Crooked Media’s event gathered liberal activists, elected officials, journalists and commentators to discuss the Democratic Party’s future. The poll reflects the preferences of attendees, not a scientific measure of Democratic voters nationwide.

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National polling tells a different story. The RealClearPolitics average of 2028 Democratic primary surveys from Aug. 26 to Nov. 1 showed Harris leading with 21.8%. Buttigieg followed at 14%, with Newsom at 13.5%, Ocasio-Cortez at 12.5% and Ossoff at 10.8%.

Ossoff’s showing follows his reelection win over Republican Rep. Mike Collins in Georgia, a victory that has fueled talk of a White House bid. But Ossoff has repeatedly said he won’t run. During an October debate, he pledged to serve a full six-year Senate term.

“Yes, I will,” Ossoff replied. “I have zero interest in running for president. I’m running for Senate.”

Harris, meanwhile, has not said whether she will seek the Democratic nomination again.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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