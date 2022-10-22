Janitor Puts Penis in Water Bottle – Infects Houston Woman with Incurable STD | VIDEO

*An Houston woman has been affected with an incurable STD after a janitor urinated in her water bottles at her office. The janitor, identified as Lucio Diaz, 50, has been charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Both charges are related to the same victim, who is a married mother of two daughters.

“This individual is a sick man,” the 54-year-old woman, who did not want to be identified, said to ABC13.

She said she noticed a foul smell in the employee water dispenser, back in August. This is at the doctor’s office on the East Freeway where she works. She then decided to drink only from the water bottles she brought from home.

By late September, she sensed her own water bottle was also smelling weird. A urinalysis done later confirmed her fears, according to court records. A spy camera she had bought also confirmed that, indeed, the janitor peed in her water bottles.

She shared only a screengrab from the video. Some reporters have watched the entire video.

“Pulls out his penis and puts his penis in my bottle, basically rinses his penis in the water,” she explained to ABC13.

But perhaps the worst part is not that she drank the urine but that she contracted an incurable STD because of it.

“I learned I acquired (a sexually-transmitted disease) for which he also tested positive for,” she said. “He gave me an STD I will have for the rest of my life. Nothing is going to change it. Nothing will make it better for me. In fact, I feel like, for the rest of my life, I will have to be careful.”

The janitor, a Mexican national, is in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, again according to court records. His immigration and work status is unclear. What infuriated the victim further was that Diaz continued to work at the building even after management was notified of his misconduct.

“They have a duty to protect their tenants, and they wholly failed in those responsibilities,” Kim Spurlock, the victim’s attorney, said.

Terry Quinn, the CEO of Altera Fund Advisors, which owns the building, responded with a statement.

“Our management company immediately cooperated with the police department in this matter as soon as we were made aware of this potential issue by our tenant,” he said. “They were advised by the police to not alert or approach the alleged perpetrator so that he could be arrested. He was arrested when he returned to the building.”

More people have been infected, according to Investigators with HPD’s Major Offenders Division. They say Diaz could face more charges.

“I want this to go to trial. I want him to be exposed for who he is, and I want him to pay for what he’s done to me and then be deported,” the victim said.