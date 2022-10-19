Wednesday, October 19, 2022
LL Cool J Unpacked His Past Addictions with Sex and Drugs in 1997 Memoir

By Ny MaGee
LL COOL J
LL Cool J speaks onstage at “Q 85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones” presented by BET Networks at Microsoft Theater on September 25, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.(Sept. 24, 2018 – Source: Getty Images North America)

*In his 1997 biography “I Make My Own Rules,” LL Cool J recounts his wild years coming up in the music industry, which included drug addiction and a “low point” in his sex life. 

“I smoked angel dust. I smoked coke, he writes in the book, as reported by I Love Old School Music (via MTV).

“I did a lot of things … and the only reason that I’m able to stand here right now is because I stopped doing it,” LL continued. “I’m feeling great about that. That makes me feel good. I’m rejoicing over this. I’m rejoicing being able to share the world and tell the world I did drugs, I carried guns. I did a lot of bad things.”

The hip-hop star added, “If I didn’t tell the truth about my sex life or tell the truth about drugs, tell all that negative stuff, nobody would even be interested in this book… because it would be fluff to them.”

READ MORE:  LL Cool J Revealed in 1997 Memoir That His Dad Shot His Mom, Grandfather

LL Cool J in black
LL Cool J

Elsewhere in the book, LL said a low point in his sex life came when he had an intimate encounter with a pregnant woman.

“At some point, you just have to be respectful. I mean, when you think back on it…it’s a little aggressive. Lots of testosterone in that 20-year-old body,” he wrote, according to the ILOSM report. 

“I had a Rockstar’s life early on, for many years. We all have to mature. At some point, you gotta…kinda get your mind right. We all foolish in some ways, forever. I did some things that were naughty,” he continued. 

We reported previously that in the memoir, LL also unpacks the time his father shot his mother and grandfather because he was bitter about getting a divorce. 

LL was a young boy growing up in New York when his parents separated in 1972. His father, James Nunya, was so incensed over the divorce in that he shot his father-in-law in the stomach and estranged wife Ondrea in the back, I Love Old School Music reports. The rapper was age 4 at the time, and both relatives survived their injuries. 

According to Hollywood.com, it would be years before LL was able to forgive his father. After his mother moved on, she married an abusive man and drug addict named Roscoe Granger. In his book, LL details (via The Daily Press) how Roscoe constantly beat his mother. 

“Roscoe beat me for just about anything. He would beat me for watching television, for lookin’ at him funny, for looking out the window watching other kids play. He didn’t need a good reason. It was just a power trip…” he wrote.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

