‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison After Rape Conviction

*Actor/rapper Kaalan “KR” Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping several women that he lured via social media.

We reported previously that Deputy District Attorney Yasmin Fardghassemi said Walker, 27, used Instagram and Twitter to manipulate women into meeting him at video and photo shoot locations with the promise of introducing them to celebrities or making them famous via music videos.

The rape and sexual abuse allegations date back as far as 2013, PEOPLE reports. In April he was convicted of raping four women and three teenage girls he met on social media. A jury in Van Nuys, California found Walker guilty of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.

The jury found Walker not guilty of one count of digital penetration and two counts of forcible rape, per PEOPLE.

On Monday Walker was sentenced to nearly a half-century in prison. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Walker’s attorney, Andrew Flier, argued that all the encounters with the alleged victims were consensual.

During a hearing in March, Walker’s attorneys argued, “The [alleged victims] are going to lie to you because they know that they fell for his B.S.,” the defense lawyer told jurors, claiming the alleged victims were out for “revenge.” They added, “The pattern of Mr. Walker is to make false promises and they bought it. … Each one of these women voluntarily made their own decisions. He didn’t force them. … It’s pay-back to Mr. Walker and we’re not going to let that happen.”

Walker’s attorneys said the accusers are bitter because “the stardom and glory didn’t come to fruition, they’re lying and saying he assaulted them. We believe that every one of these young ladies is lying.”

Police said Walker would lure women the met online to various locations and when alone with them, he sexually assault them. He was first arrested for a string of sexual assaults in 2018. Following his conviction in April, Flier said in a statement to USA Today that his client “did not receive a fair trial as many important issues were excluded by the Court.”

Flier claims Walker was “portrayed as a monster” so an appeal is likely forthcoming.

Walker made his film debut in “Kings” and he also appeared in the “Superfly” remake as well as the TV series “In Contempt.” He released his EP “The Intermission” released in 2017.