Tuesday, October 18, 2022
HomeNews
News

Mattel Announces Empowering NFT Collection for Barbie Brand

By Ny MaGee
0

Barbie dolls
Barbie appears in her various incarnations at Leuralla NSW toy and railway museum, as the iconic doll approaches her 50th birthday on May 18, 2007, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

*Barbie’s parent company Mattel has partnered with the global brand Boss Beauties on an empowering new NFT collection. 

As part of the International Day of the Girl celebration on October 11, AOL.com reports that Mattel announced Barbie’s latest  partnership with Boss Beauties will be a collection of collectible non-fungible tokens “designed to inspire the next generation of leaders and dreamers, set to debut later this year.”

According to a joint press release, Boss Beauties and Mattel teamed to create 15,000 Barbie NFT portraits for collectors. “Each digital art piece will feature Barbie in her varied careers—including astronaut, archeologist, beekeeper, and more—in celebration of the brand reaching 250 careers represented,” per AOL.com.

The one-of-a-kind collection will be available later this year on Mattel Creations’ website.

READ MORE: Mattel Honors Actress, LGBTQ Activist Laverne Cox with A Barbie Doll in Her Likeness | WATCH

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@barbie)

Per the report, Boss Beauties is backed by Offline Ventures Board Member Randi Zuckerberg, Female Founders Fund, ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, and Serena Williams’ Serena Ventures. 

“Barbie is the original girl empowerment brand. From CEO to chef to scientist, we’ve been reminding girls everywhere that they can be anything for the past six decades,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. “As we celebrate over 250 careers represented in the Barbie line timed to International Day of the Girl, we are proud to bring some of these careers to life in a new way through our digital art collaboration with Boss Beauties, which celebrates our shared passion to champion the next generation of female leaders.”

The Barbie brand said in a post on Instagram: “With over 250 careers, Barbie continues to show girls you can be anything. In celebration of #InternationalDayOfTheGirl, we are partnering with @BossBeauties on a new NFT collection, and will jointly donate $250,000 to the #Barbie Dream Gap Project and Boss Beauties Foundation, to provide skills development, leadership opportunities, mentorship programs and internships to girls globally.”

“As a young girl that grew up playing with Barbie, it is a special honor to work together now as a business owner and entrepreneur,” Boss Beauties co-founder and CEO Lisa Mayer said in a statement. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I’d someday have the courage to dream big and start a company that would later collaborate with Barbie to inspire girls worldwide.”

The Barbie and Boss Beauties partnership will honor the 250 careers represented in the NFT collection by donating $250,000 to organizations that impact young women and girls. 

Per the joint press release, half will the funds will be allocated to Barbie’s Dream Gap Project, which aims “to raise awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential.” The other half will benefit the Boss Beauties Foundation, which seeks “to make a difference [by] providing mentorship programs and internships to women in high school and college, while funding scholarships for women in the community.”

Previous articleStarz Drops ‘BMF’ Season 2 First-Look Photos with Mo’Nique
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Social Heat

N.O.R.E. of Drink Champs Apologizes for Ye’s Lies About George Floyd’s Death | WATCH

Social Heat

Oprah Reveals She Couldn’t Lift Her Leg Last Year – She Had Back-to-Back Knee Surgeries

Social Heat

Brittney Griner’s HORRIBLE Russian Jail Conditions Revealed

Social Heat

Not Fair! 🙁 Young Thug’s Lawyer Says it’s Unjust That Rapper ‘Rots’ in Jail

Social Heat

Ginuwine Passes Out After Criss Angel Magic Stunt Goes Left – But He’s OK | WATCH

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO