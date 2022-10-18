Mattel Announces Empowering NFT Collection for Barbie Brand

*Barbie’s parent company Mattel has partnered with the global brand Boss Beauties on an empowering new NFT collection.

As part of the International Day of the Girl celebration on October 11, AOL.com reports that Mattel announced Barbie’s latest partnership with Boss Beauties will be a collection of collectible non-fungible tokens “designed to inspire the next generation of leaders and dreamers, set to debut later this year.”

According to a joint press release, Boss Beauties and Mattel teamed to create 15,000 Barbie NFT portraits for collectors. “Each digital art piece will feature Barbie in her varied careers—including astronaut, archeologist, beekeeper, and more—in celebration of the brand reaching 250 careers represented,” per AOL.com.

The one-of-a-kind collection will be available later this year on Mattel Creations’ website.

Per the report, Boss Beauties is backed by Offline Ventures Board Member Randi Zuckerberg, Female Founders Fund, ad agency Wieden+Kennedy, and Serena Williams’ Serena Ventures.

“Barbie is the original girl empowerment brand. From CEO to chef to scientist, we’ve been reminding girls everywhere that they can be anything for the past six decades,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. “As we celebrate over 250 careers represented in the Barbie line timed to International Day of the Girl, we are proud to bring some of these careers to life in a new way through our digital art collaboration with Boss Beauties, which celebrates our shared passion to champion the next generation of female leaders.”

The Barbie brand said in a post on Instagram: “With over 250 careers, Barbie continues to show girls you can be anything. In celebration of #InternationalDayOfTheGirl, we are partnering with @BossBeauties on a new NFT collection, and will jointly donate $250,000 to the #Barbie Dream Gap Project and Boss Beauties Foundation, to provide skills development, leadership opportunities, mentorship programs and internships to girls globally.”

“As a young girl that grew up playing with Barbie, it is a special honor to work together now as a business owner and entrepreneur,” Boss Beauties co-founder and CEO Lisa Mayer said in a statement. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I’d someday have the courage to dream big and start a company that would later collaborate with Barbie to inspire girls worldwide.”

The Barbie and Boss Beauties partnership will honor the 250 careers represented in the NFT collection by donating $250,000 to organizations that impact young women and girls.

Per the joint press release, half will the funds will be allocated to Barbie’s Dream Gap Project, which aims “to raise awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential.” The other half will benefit the Boss Beauties Foundation, which seeks “to make a difference [by] providing mentorship programs and internships to women in high school and college, while funding scholarships for women in the community.”