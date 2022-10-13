Thursday, October 13, 2022
‘Legless Diva’ Keisha Green Creates Safe Service Space for Women | Video

By Ny MaGee
Keisha Green, CEO of Legless Diva
*Keisha Green is a double amputee who launched her Legless Diva business to serve women that have lost limbs.

The mother of two recently spoke to Essence and the Jay Morrison podcast about the 2013 accident that resulted in the loss of both her legs. 

“We were involved in a very serious accident,” Green said, as reported by Sis2Sis. “A guard rail came through the car and severed both my legs immediately.”

Green added, “I was woke when I lost them…they were cut off immediately. I go to turn around to look in the backseat, and [one of my legs] was up on the dashboard.” 

“When I woke up [in the hospital], I knew I didn’t have legs,” Green added. 

At the time of the accident, she owned a beauty store and was determined not to let her limited mobility “deter me from my goals,” she said. 

“My mindset has never made room for self-imposed limitations, but unfortunately, the world hadn’t caught up,” Green shared. 

She ultimately decided to use her tragedy to help others manage the challenges that come with being an amputee. 

“I launched my platform, Legless Divas, because I know there’s a large group of Black women that underwent amputations, and knew no one else like them,” Green said.

“When I came from the hospital, I didn’t have a lot of the things that I needed to live my daily life. I didn’t have a shower bench. I didn’t have a bedside chair. I was unable to get through my bathroom doorway because of its construction,” she continued. “There were so many things that should have been done or looked at before returning home, which isn’t uncommon. These women needed advocates.”

Legless Divas reportedly offers healthcare resources and business coaches for women who suffer from amputations. Scroll up to hear more about it from Green via the YouTube video above.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

