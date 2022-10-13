Kanye’s Adidas Deal Under Review After He Slams CEO

*Adidas executives are allegedly reviewing its business deal with Kanye West and his multi-billion-dollar Yeezy brand.

This news comes after West criticized Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted, and he recently released a new 30-minute documentary on YouTube “which includes footage of him trying to show a pornographic video to an Adiads executive during a meeting “in an apparent attempt to intimidate the man,” Consequence Sound writes.

West inked an apparel partnership with the German-based company in 2013. His relationship with Adidas has allegedly deteriorated amid his latest controversial antics, such as publicly criticizing the CEO, wearing “White Lives Matter” clothes at his Paris Fashion Week show, and posting antisemitic tweets.

Adidas executives are reportedly under pressure to drop West and end a partnership worth billions. According to The Washington Post, “Yeezy generates an estimated $2 billion a year, close to 10 percent of the company’s annual revenue, Morningstar analyst David Swartz said,” the publication writes.

READ MORE: Boosie Has Message for the Youth, Responds to Kanye’s Diss | Watch

“The Adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history,” Adidas said. “We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values.”

“The problem is, if you go down the rabbit hole, and you accept, and accept, and accept, and you look the other way, then you are, in a sense, co-signing on the behavior implicitly,” said Americus Reed, a marketing professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

We reported previously that sources close to West claim he is having another mental breakdown. You may recall that he was hospitalized in 2016 and in 2019 because of mental health problems allegedly related to his bipolar disorder.

Insiders tell Page Six that they are concerned for the artist. Ye allegedly fired his publicist amid his Paris fashion show fiasco. He also dropped a few bombshells during his recent controversial two-part interview with Tucker Carlson. Insiders claim that his latest reckless decisions are against the advice of his team.

“If you have a once-in-a-generational force like Kanye West, you’re going to try to do everything you can do to salvage the deal, and to make him happy, and to kind of ignore some of the comments and keep pushing out product, which they’ve done,” said attorney Jared Goldstein about the rapper’s partnership with Adidas. “But I just think there’s only so much [Adidas] can take. … Adidas existed way, way before Kanye West, so I think they’re concerned about their overall image in the public eye.”

In related news, Motherboard recently released unaired footage of Ye’s interview with Carlson in which he allegedly made antisemitic remarks and seemed to suggest his Kids with Kim Kardashian are being sexually groomed.

Additionally, Andscape reports that Kanye filmed an episode of the HBO unscripted series “The Shop” but it will never air because of his use of “hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”