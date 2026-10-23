NewsBits: LeBron James Lives Apart from Savannah, Michael Faces Golden Globes Shake-Up, Yung Miami Wants JT Reunion

LeBron discusses his family's separation, "Michael" enters the drama race, and Yung Miami seeks reconciliation.

Savannah and LeBron James

*Today’s NewsBits features LeBron James opening up about living apart from wife Savannah, the Michael Jackson biopic facing a Golden Globes category change, and Yung Miami revealing what it might take to repair her friendship with former City Girls partner JT.

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LeBron James Opens Up About Living Apart from Savannah

LeBron James is navigating a new NBA chapter without his wife and daughter by his side.

Following his departure from the Los Angeles Lakers for the Philadelphia 76ers, the 41-year-old superstar is living in New York while Savannah James remains in Los Angeles with their 11-year-old daughter, Zhuri. According to The New York Times, the couple decided against relocating Savannah and Zhuri to avoid disrupting their daughter’s education.

“It’s going to be challenging, for sure, because she’s always been my backbone,” LeBron admitted. “But, listen, whatever my daughter, whatever my wife need in order for them to continue to grow. I’m landing my plane soon. It’s all good.”

Savannah James 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Savannah’s Los Angeles business interests, including an investment in professional volleyball, also influenced the arrangement.

After eight seasons with the Lakers, LeBron is adjusting to a different team and family routine.

The 76ers are scheduled to face his former team in Los Angeles on Christmas Day.

Michael poster

Michael Jackson Biopic Moves to Golden Globes Drama Category

The Michael Jackson biopic “Michael” won’t compete as a musical or comedy at the 2027 Golden Globes.

According to Billboard, the awards committee rejected Lionsgate’s preferred classification, determining that the film’s musical performances don’t sufficiently advance its storyline.

Instead, “Michael” will compete as a drama alongside potential contenders including Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Three.”

The decision could complicate Jaafar Jackson’s chances of earning a best actor nomination for portraying his late uncle in his feature film debut.

Supporting performers Colman Domingo and Nia Long, who play Jackson’s parents, aren’t affected because their acting categories aren’t separated by genre.

Lionsgate can appeal before the Oct. 31 submission deadline, although an appeal reportedly appears unlikely.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, “Michael” opened April 24 and earned $1.029 billion worldwide, becoming the first biopic to surpass $1 billion globally.

Apparently, featuring the King of Pop’s music doesn’t automatically make a movie a musical.

Yung Miami Opens Up About Why She Decided to Write a Letter to Her Former City Girls Groupmate JT on Her Latest Project https://t.co/xTmzPW0KuE — Best’s Point Of View TV (@BestsPOVTV) October 23, 2026

Yung Miami Says Reconciliation With JT May Require a Mediator

Yung Miami isn’t ruling out repairing her fractured relationship with former City Girls groupmate JT.

During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” promoting her debut solo album, “Watch Dis!,” Miami revealed that the former collaborators haven’t spoken in approximately two years.

She believes a mediator could help them address their differences and understand each other’s perspectives.

“We feel like we both did something,” Miami explained, describing their communication struggles as feeling like talking to a brick wall.

The rapper also dedicated a song titled “Dear JT” to her former partner.

The emotional track reflects on their friendship, public fallout and the success they might have achieved together.

Miami revealed that JT hadn’t heard the song before its release.

Whether JT responds to the musical olive branch remains unknown, and there’s no indication that reconciliation talks have begun.

For now, Miami appears willing to explore a resolution, provided both women can find a way to communicate.

NewsBits

From LeBron James balancing basketball and family to “Michael” navigating awards-season rules and Yung Miami hoping to mend a friendship, today’s NewsBits highlights the personal challenges behind public careers.

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