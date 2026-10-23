Gladys Knight Speaks Out – Thanks Fans Amid Dementia Rumors and Family Dispute

The 82-year-old soul legend shares a heartfelt message as renewed questions about her health and touring schedule put her family dispute back in the spotlight.

Gladys Knight in Raleigh NC – screenshot

*Gladys Knight is sending love to her fans as questions about her health and touring schedule continue to make headlines.

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The 82-year-old Empress of Soul shared a heartfelt message on her verified Instagram account, thanking supporters for their prayers, encouragement and well wishes.

Her message arrives amid renewed scrutiny of her well-being, including fresh allegations from relatives and a new CNN investigation into concerns surrounding her performances.

Knight did not directly address the dementia speculation or the accusations involving her husband and manager, William McDowell.

Instead, the seven-time Grammy winner focused on the people who have supported her throughout her legendary career.

Gladys Knight Sends a Message to Her Fans

In her Instagram post, Knight wrote:

“To the true fans… THANK YOU… your love, kind words, prayers, support and well wishes are deeply appreciated!”

She continued by expressing gratitude for her musical gifts and the people who continue to appreciate her work, closing with an affectionate message to her followers.

The post drew supportive responses, including comments from singer Melba Moore and other admirers. But the statement did not provide a medical update or address the specific concerns raised by family members.

CNN Investigation Adds New Allegations

A CNN investigation published October 22 presents conflicting accounts from Knight’s relatives and people in her professional circle.

Her sister, Brenda Knight Clark, told CNN that she became concerned after observing Knight during a visit earlier this year.

Clark also alleged that an assistant provided medication she identified as memantine, a drug used to manage certain dementia symptoms.

However, a relative’s account of medication use does not establish a medical diagnosis.

Knight has not publicly confirmed a dementia diagnosis, and McDowell previously said she had not received one.

Knight’s publicist, Laura Herlovich, told CNN that the singer would feel betrayed by relatives discussing her private life publicly and indicated that her team would not comment further.

Gladys Knight and Shanga Ali Hankerson – screenshot

EURweb Has Followed the Family Dispute

The latest developments follow months of coverage by EURweb. In September, EURweb reported that Knight’s son, Shanga Hankerson, accused McDowell of continuing to schedule performances despite concerns about his mother’s health.

McDowell has denied accusations that he is forcing his wife to perform, maintaining that singing remains something she wants to do.

Knight herself announced in August that she planned to reduce her touring schedule, although she did not announce her retirement.

The disagreement remains unresolved, with relatives expressing concern and members of Knight’s professional circle offering a different account of her condition.

For now, her latest public message is one of appreciation rather than explanation.

And while fans continue debating whether the legendary singer should remain onstage, Knight is making one thing unmistakably clear: She appreciates the love coming her way.

William McDowell and Gladys Knight

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