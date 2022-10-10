Insiders Claims Kanye West is Having a Psychotic Breakdown

*Sources close to Kanye West claim he is having another mental breakdown.

You may recall that West was hospitalized in 2016 and in 2019 because of mental health problems allegedly related to his bipolar disorder.

Insiders tell Page Six that they are concerned for the artist and father of four amid his recent wild antics. Ye is said to be going off the rails after firing his publicist for his Paris fashion show fiasco last week where the wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt. He also dropped a few bombshells during his recent controversial two-part interview with Tucker Carlson.

Many of Ye’s latest headline-making moves are said to be against the advice of his team, according to insiders, per Page Six. Over the weekend, he was restricted from accessing his Twitter and Instagram accounts after slamming Jewish people and proclaiming that Foundational Black Americans are the real Jews.

“The answer to why I wrote White Lives Matter on a shirt is because they do… it’s the obvious thing.” Kanye West is giving a brilliant interview on Tucker Carlson tonight. pic.twitter.com/Oc0RDjNgdX — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 7, 2022

In a now-deleted Twitter message, West wrote that he was going to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote, per the outlet. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

On Friday, Kanye shared a now-deleted screenshot of a text exchange between himself and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs which reportedly showed Ye accusing Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people.

Page Six writes that Ye has “been firing consultants and advisers who have disagreed with him or resisted his ideas, sources said.” Here’s more from the outlet:

We’re told that friends are at a loss to find someone who can get through to the superstar and convince him to seek professional help or temper his outlandish and self-destructive behavior, and he’s even fought with longtime pals who have tried to calm him down.

According to the report, West is trying to put together a new political team as he prepares for a second presidential run in 2024.