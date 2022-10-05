First Debate Between Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker is Cancelled

*The first debate between Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and ex-NFL player Herschel Walker has reportedly been canceled because Walker has not confirmed.

The event was scheduled for Oct. 14 in Savannah, Ga, but according to Debbie Blankenship, director at the Center for Collaborative Journalism, Walker never responded to the invitation.

As reported by The Telegraph, Blankenship said in a statement, “The event was intended to provide Central Georgia voters with access to all the candidates before the November 8th election. However, both Warnock and Walker agreed to a debate in Savannah that will be broadcast statewide on Oct. 14. Our partner Georgia Public Broadcasting will also offer voters the opportunity to see Warnock and Oliver debate before a statewide audience on Oct. 16.”

She added, “In light of these other voter access opportunities, Mercer’s Center for Collaborative Journalism and its partners will not move forward with a debate hosting two of the three candidates on the ballot.”

Warnock is the former senior pastor at Martin Luther King’s church. Walker held a gun to his wife’s head and said “I’m going to blow your f’ing brains out.” https://t.co/onurvwy0UV — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) October 5, 2022

The Georgia Senate seat could determine whether the Democrats retain control of the chamber.

Warnock previously expressed his frustrations over Walker committing to only one debate, so far.

“This conversation shouldn’t be this difficult,” Warnock told The Ledger-Enquirer. “(Walker) said he would debate me ‘anytime, any place.’ Those weren’t my words. Those were his words. If we can’t count on you to do what you said you would do with respect to a debate, how can we trust your word on anything else you promise?”

According to reports, a second debate is scheduled for Oct. 16th at the Atlanta Press Club but the question remains, will Walker commit to that?

“(B)ut lucky for Herschel Walker, he still has a chance to give Georgians multiple opportunities to see the choice they have in this race,” Warnock said. “We’re locked for Savannah; now, will he agree to debate a second time (at the Atlanta Press Club) on October 16th?”