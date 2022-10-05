Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Press Conference for Solidarity Called – Korean American Merchant Stabbed to Death in Downtown LA | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*A coalition of Korean and African American leaders will demand justice for the 56-year-old Korean American man a business owner who was stabbed to death Sunday afternoon in broad daylight outside his store by two teens trying to steal a wig from his business.

The coalition will call for LAPD Chief Michel Moore to put more police resources in the downtown area which has seen a recent spike in violent crime.

“What happened to this small business owner was horrific and inexcusable. This business owner was stabbed to death and murdered in broad daylight by two teens over a wig. The entire city should be outraged by another violent murder of an innocent person.

“There must be an increased police presence in downtown Los Angeles, especially with the holiday shopping season approaching,” stated Hyepin Im President and CEO at FACE, Faith and Community Empowerment, and Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope in a joint statement.

PRESS CONFERENCE 
Date: Thursday, October 6th
Time: 10:00 am
Location:   The scene of the murder
1000 South Maple Ave
Downtown, Los Angeles CA 90015

WHO:
Hyepin Im, President and CEO at FACE, Faith and Community Empowerment
Najee Ali Director of Project Islamic Hope
Robert Sausedo CEO of Community Build
Lawanda Hawkins Justice for Murdered Children
and a coalition of downtown business owners.

Hyepin Im
Faith and Community Empowerment
hyepin.im@facela.org
www.facela.org
Fisher Jack

