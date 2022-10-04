DONE! Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Cory Hardtrict

*Unfortunately, another Hollywood marriage has bit the dust. Tia Mowry is saying she’s had enough and has filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years.

According to legal documents, the “Sister, Sister” star filed docs in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She cited the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end, according to TMZ.

Mowry-Hardtrict didn’t specify a date of separation, but she’s asking a judge for joint physical and legal custody of their two children.

She’s also asking the judge to terminate the court’s ability to give spousal support to either … and notes the couple has a prenup.

It was in 2008 that Tia and Cory said their I-dos. Out of their union, they currently have 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo together.

Tia took to Instagram Tuesday and shared a cryptic message, which seemingly had something to do with the divorce. It reads, “Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion.”

She later returned to the ‘Gram to address the divorce. She thanked her fans and said she and Cory will maintain a friendly relationship.