Tuesday, October 4, 2022
HomeRelationshipsDivorce
Divorce

DONE! Tia Mowry Files for Divorce from Cory Hardtrict

By Fisher Jack
0

Tia Mowry - Cory Hardrict (GettyImages)
Tia Mowry – Cory Hardrict (GettyImages)

*Unfortunately, another Hollywood marriage has bit the dust. Tia Mowry is saying she’s had enough and has filed for divorce from Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years.

According to legal documents, the “Sister, Sister” star filed docs in Los Angeles on Tuesday. She cited the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for the end, according to TMZ.

Mowry-Hardtrict didn’t specify a date of separation, but she’s asking a judge for joint physical and legal custody of their two children.

She’s also asking the judge to terminate the court’s ability to give spousal support to either … and notes the couple has a prenup.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Cardi B Starts Collection Process Against Tasha K, Only $1,083 in Blogger’s Bank Account

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cory Hardrict (@coryhardrict)

It was in 2008 that Tia and Cory said their I-dos. Out of their union, they currently have 11-year-old Cree and 4-year-old Cairo together.

Tia took to Instagram Tuesday and shared a cryptic message, which seemingly had something to do with the divorce. It reads, “Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion.”

She later returned to the ‘Gram to address the divorce. She thanked her fans and said she and Cory will maintain a friendly relationship.

Tia Mowry IG note about divorce from Cory Hardtrict
Tia Mowry IG note about divorce from Cory Hardtrict

Previous articleCoolio’s Friends Suspect His ‘Severe Asthma’ May Have Contributed to His Death
Next articleLouisville NAACP Calls For Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron to Resign Over Handling of Breonna Taylor Case
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO