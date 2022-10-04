Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Cardi B Starts Collection Process Against Tasha K, Only $1,083 in Blogger’s Bank Account

By Ny MaGee
*Cardi B’s legal team is said to be making efforts to collect on the millions owed to her from blogger Tasha K

Tasha was reported to have packed up her family and high-tailed it out of the country and fled to Africa to avoid paying — but she denies this. Meanwhile, Cardi’s attempts to collect have been unsuccessful, RadarOnline.com reports. According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Tasha and her company Kebe Studios only have $1,083.02 held in accounts at JP Morgan Chase Bank.

We reported previously that Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, was ordered by a judge in January to pay Cardi $4 million in damages, following a string of defamatory statements she made on her platform about the rapper.

Since the ruling, Tasha has told fans that she supposedly doesn’t have the money. Cardi recently started the collection process and her legal team told a judge last week that they want Tasha to immediately clear the sum or agree to a supersedeas bond.

READ MORE: Is Tasha K Still HIDING in AFRICA to Avoid Paying $4Milli to Cardi B? | WATCH

Cardi B dazzles in red
Cardi B attends the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” Photocall as part of Paris Fashion Week at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on September 28, 2021, in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage )

A supersedeas bond, which is often referred to as a defendant’s appeal bond, would allow the appellant to delay payments of a judgment until an appeal is over. In this case, should Tasha K lose her appeal against the $4 million she has been ordered to pay, she would ultimately have no choice but to cough up the money.

Tasha has filed an appeal of the judgment which is pending. 

Meanwhile, despite reports to the contrary, Tasha K says she hasn’t moved to Africa to avoid paying that $4 million defamation judgment to Cardi B, according to the Daily Beast.

“I promise you there is nothing to report on … I’m enjoying my trip abroad,” she told The Daily Beast via Twitter on Thursday.

After Tasha posted a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a hijab and indicating that she was getting a fresh start in Africa, folks assumed she had relocated to the continent. 

“Life in Africa is turning out to be exactly what I needed. A fresh start !” she wrote in an Instagram caption last month.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

