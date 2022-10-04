Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Antonio Brown Responds to Viral Video of Him Flashing His Private Parts to a White Woman

By Ny MaGee
Antonio Brown (Tampa Bay) - Getty
*Antonio Brown took to Twitter to respond to a viral video that shows him exposing himself to a white woman in a swimming pool in Dubai.

We reported previously that the footage shows Brown, 34, exposing his buttocks to the woman, picking her up and dunking her in the water, and flaunting his private parts. The woman appears to laugh during the seemingly uncomfortable moment and swims away.

Two eyewitnesses told the New York Post that Brown allegedly asked the woman: “You want it?” — referring to his penis. The sources said the woman was visibly upset and later yelled at hotel staff about the incident.

Brown was reportedly asked to leave the hotel after the incident. The hotel reportedly received earlier complaints from other guests about Brown’s behavior.

READ MORE: More Proof Antonio Brown Ain’t Wrapped Tight – He EXPOSED Himself in Hotel Pool | Caught on Video – WATCH

According to Heavy.com, Brown was later asked by a reporter if “he condoned stripping in the pool and exposing himself,” to which the controversial NFL star allegedly texted in response, “Do what u got to do p—y u white boys dead already.”

“Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me. In the video, you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read ‘AB having a wild night with nude female’. Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime,” Brown Tweeted amid criticism about the pool incident.

Brown also posted an iteration of lyrics to a Greek poem — see post below.

And in case you missed his wild pool antics, watch the clip below. Read/learn MORE and see uncensored video and pics at the NY Post.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

