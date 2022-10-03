Student Loan Forgiveness Fiasco: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

*If you thought your student loan debt was about to get reduced by $10,000 because you believe everything Joe Biden says, you should stop checking your account for the reduced balance. It’s probably not going to happen!

Last week the federal government did an okie doke move that changed who is eligible to get the student loan reduction. First, the feds said there would be an income qualification. People who filed taxes as individuals with earned income of less than $125k a year or married couples who filed taxes jointly with an earned income of less than $250k would get their student loan debt reduced.

Now the feds have added another qualification that could block an additional 770,000 people from getting their student loan debt reduced. And it’s too late to do anything to change it.

Click the video above to find out why the change was made and what that means for your financial future.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.