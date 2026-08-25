Minnesota Pastors Allegedly Misuse $2 Million of Government Funds

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison accuses Larry and Sharon Cook of diverting nonprofit assets for luxury travel, NBA tickets and personal expenses.

*Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is moving forward with a major fraud case against the leaders of Real Believers Faith Center, even as the Trump administration has intensified its own nationwide crackdown on government waste, fraud, and abuse. The case comes months after Minnesota faced intense scrutiny during a Senate hearing over allegations of widespread fraud in state-funded programs.

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Ellison’s office has filed a lawsuit accusing Bishop Larry Cook and Dr. Sharon Cook, co-pastors of Minneapolis-based Real Believers Faith Center, of misusing more than $2 million in charitable assets from the church and the affiliated Les Jolies School of Dance to fund a lavish personal lifestyle.

According to the lawsuit, investigators allege the couple diverted approximately $1.3 million from the church and another $800,000 from the dance organization between 2018 and 2024. Prosecutors claim the money was spent on luxury overseas travel, Celebrity Cruises, NBA tickets, designer items including Louis Vuitton merchandise, and even homeowner association fees and parking fines. The Attorney General’s Office also cited more than $278,000 in cash withdrawals and transfers to family members.

Bishop Larry Cook and Dr Sharon Cook – screenshot

The complaint further alleges the organizations failed to and improperly used charitable properties and accounts for risky business ventures that personally benefited the pastors. Investigators said many transactions had “no identified nonprofit purpose.”

The case is especially notable because it arrives after Minnesota became a national focus in congressional and federal investigations into fraud oversight. The Trump administration has repeatedly argued that states must do more to prevent abuse of taxpayer and nonprofit funds, while federal agencies have increased enforcement efforts tied to fraud and corruption investigations.

Ellison’s office says it secured a temporary restraining order to prevent remaining nonprofit assets from being hidden or transferred while the case proceeds.

The pastors strongly deny wrongdoing. Larry Cook has called the lawsuit “a 1,000% fabrication of the facts” and accused the state of political targeting.

The couple insists their travel was ministry-related and says they have documentation that will clear them in court.

Real Believers Faith Center – screenshot

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