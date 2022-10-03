Jason Lee Departs Kanye’s Team After Rapper Promotes ‘White Lives Matter’ in Paris

*Media personality Jason Lee, editor-in-chief, and founder of Hollywood Unlocked, has parted ways with Kanye West’s social media team after Ye joined forces with conservative political commentator Candace Owens to promote what many are calling “white supremacy” overseas.

Ye and Owens wore matching “White Lives Matter” t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week on Monday. The mentally challenged hip-hop star rocked the shirt during a surprise fashion show for his Yeezy brand, The Hill reports. The front of the shirts reportedly depicts the image of the late Pope John Paul II.

Check out this sad spectacle from two prominent Black people via the image above. Many special media users have accused Ye and Owens of promoting “white supremacy.”

One Instagram user said of the shirts, “It’s screaming “YT PPL PICK ME” “.

Jason Lee, who was tapped earlier this year to work on Ye’s social media team, has parted ways with the rapper amid this latest stunt.

In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, Lee wrote, “I love Ye as a person, and I support free speech. But this is gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy. Not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing,” the post began.

“I’m going to exercise free speech and say, nobody black has ever said that white lives don’t matter. But when black people do this it just screams the need for white validation,” Lee continued.

“Not to mention, adding Candace Owens to this photo is beyond reprehensible. I understand he believes in her right to free speech but her speech is typically embedded in self hate, a determination to promote white supremacy, and she lacks integrity.

This is sad,” Lee posted.

One of Lee’s Instagram followers commented, “Kanye is a lost genius!! With a bunch of “yes people” around him!!!”

Another said, “Thank you for acknowledging how off putting and saddening this is towards our community Jason.”

A third added, “I’m just done now with him. He can use his position for so much more.”

And yet another person noted how singer Erykah Badu was just singing Ye’s praises. Inquiring minds now want to know what she makes of Ye’s advocacy for white folks.

Meanwhile, what do you think of Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirts? Sound off in the comments below.