Thursday, September 29, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Erykah Badu Shows Love to Ye Amid His Battles with Gap and Adidas: ‘Thanks for Fighting for Us’

By Fisher Jack
0

Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu

*It looks like Kanye West is receiving his flowers from his friend Erykah Badu!

After running into Kanye at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week, singer Erykah Badu penned a sweet message to her “friend Ye,” letting him know that she supports him and his movement against The #Gap and #Adidas.

In an Instagram post, she shared a picture of her and Kanye West and wrote:

“Art kids.. Badu x Ye supporting our friend @riccardotisci17 – London fashion week 22… by the way … Let me tell you about my friend Ye. No one is more beautiful and kind and creative. Was there at his mama home going … IN ESSENCE.. We all want the same thing .. to be loved and to work with pride. Thanks for fighting for us and for yourself most of all … I get it … @kanyewest and thanks for the secret show at Burberry after party. I was there.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Meet the First HIP-HOP Artists for the U.S. Army Field Band | WATCH

Kanye West (Jean-Baptiste Lacroix-AFP-Getty Images)
Kanye West, here in 2020, has been temporarily suspended from Instagram. / Jean-Baptiste Lacroix-AFP-Getty Images

The sweet message comes on the heels of Kanye’s public rant and disdain against The Gap and Adidas for allegedly “stealing his designs and lying to him.”

During his Internet rampage, the Chicago rapper decided that it was time to “go at it alone,” while demanding to sever ties with the fashion corporations.

As you may recall, the “#Donda” rapper recently called out the enterprises for seemingly failing to hold up their end of the bargain in both partnerships. Towards the end of last month, West blasted Gap for excluding him from meetings, and he reportedly accused the corporation of failing to live up to its promise of opening stores exclusive to his products. Full story on #thejasminebrand.com

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Previous articleBrazilian Journalists Speak Out About Diversity Issues Within Newsrooms
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO