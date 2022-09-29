Erykah Badu Shows Love to Ye Amid His Battles with Gap and Adidas: ‘Thanks for Fighting for Us’

*It looks like Kanye West is receiving his flowers from his friend Erykah Badu!

After running into Kanye at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week, singer Erykah Badu penned a sweet message to her “friend Ye,” letting him know that she supports him and his movement against The #Gap and #Adidas.

In an Instagram post, she shared a picture of her and Kanye West and wrote:

“Art kids.. Badu x Ye supporting our friend @riccardotisci17 – London fashion week 22… by the way … Let me tell you about my friend Ye. No one is more beautiful and kind and creative. Was there at his mama home going … IN ESSENCE.. We all want the same thing .. to be loved and to work with pride. Thanks for fighting for us and for yourself most of all … I get it … @kanyewest and thanks for the secret show at Burberry after party. I was there.”

The sweet message comes on the heels of Kanye’s public rant and disdain against The Gap and Adidas for allegedly “stealing his designs and lying to him.”

During his Internet rampage, the Chicago rapper decided that it was time to “go at it alone,” while demanding to sever ties with the fashion corporations.

As you may recall, the “#Donda” rapper recently called out the enterprises for seemingly failing to hold up their end of the bargain in both partnerships. Towards the end of last month, West blasted Gap for excluding him from meetings, and he reportedly accused the corporation of failing to live up to its promise of opening stores exclusive to his products. Full story on #thejasminebrand.com