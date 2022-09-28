Meet the First Hip-Hop Artists for the U.S. Army Field Band | Video

*The United States Army Field Band is making national headlines for its first hip-hop artists, Staff Sergeant Nicholas Feemster and Staff Sergeant Lamar Riddick.

The dynamic duo performed throughout August at The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, PEOPLE reports. Feemster and Riddick spoke about bringing rap music to the military in an interview with Forces News.

“It’s using music to reach the people and to unite the country to show our support as soldiers to our civilians, so we’re happy to be that and be the representation of the rap community,” said Riddick.

“The best kind of music to me, which is what I took from like Tupac, is translating emotions, translating stories, translating the things that really unite people and us all together, and we try to really bring that to this unit,” Feemster told Forces News.

Riddick added: “We’re going to be in the position to impact the masses and infiltrating a lot of places that the army field band may not have been able to go to before. We’ll help to push that mission forward.”

Members of the military and artistic performance teams from around the globe are provided space at Edinburgh Castle for The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, which is an annual series that allows musicians to showcase their talent.

The creative cultural event includes performances by the British Armed Forces and international military bands.

Michael Braithwaite, Creative Director of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said in a statement: “This year, the Tattoo is inspired by people all over the world who have found a way to connect with each other through their creative voice and the Show will celebrate this expression by bringing together over 800 performers on Edinburgh Castle’s iconic Esplanade.”

Scroll up to hear more from Feemster and Riddick about their hip-hop military experience via the YouTube clip above.