Kanye West Confesses He Never Reads Books – LeVar Burton Reacts | VIDEO

*To be sure, Kanye West is always in the news. You are used to that, right? So the question is: what is it this time? Well, the artist says reading books is like eating Brussels Sprouts. This confession got to the ears of LeVar Burton, who quite didn’t like it.

West, who wants to be called Ye these days, made the confession when he was hosted by Danny Harris and Alyson Wilson in a recent episode of the wellness podcast “Alo Mind Fall.” (Watch it above.)

Harris told the hip-hop star that he had not read his book, to which West readily admitted.

“When you said I hadn’t read this book, I actually haven’t read any book,” West answered, revealing more than the host bargained for, according to UrbanHollywood411.

However, as interesting as that comment was, it was not the end of the startling revelations.

“Reading is like eating Brussel Sprouts for me,” West added, insinuating that books taste as bad as Brussel Sprouts, at least for him.

LeVar Burton, former “Reading Rainbow” host, and literacy advocate, got wind of it and reacted in a tweet: “Hmmm… I’m going have to take Mr. West at his word. I hope however, that he shares a different message with the children enrolled in the school he’s founded, named after his mother, who was an professor of English. I’m fairly certain she read a book or two.”

In case you are not in the know, Kanye West recently launched a private Christian school in California called Donda Academy. The details about the school are scarce; even what the students are learning is hardly known.

However, Rolling Stone recently claimed that parents were made to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements to enroll their children in the school. The school has not been accredited yet.

On its official website, the school describes its mission as “using an ethic of integrity and care, Donda Academy prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators by providing them with a world-class education that includes a rigorous core curriculum, and an emphasis on sustainability, creativity, critical thinking and problem solving.”

Burton takes reading seriously. He recently encouraged a group of young children in California to read books.