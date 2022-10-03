Cast of Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Gather for Red Carpet Premiere | EURexclusiveWATCH

*There’s nothing sexier than a powerful woman – especially if she uses her power to defend others.

That’s the premise of “Reasonable Doubt” – a thrilling drama series highlighting the daily trials and triumphs of its main character, Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi).

On a toasty early-Fall night in Beverly Hills, she and her beautiful costars gathered for the premiere. All dressed in their Sunday best, the cast merged on the red carpet for photos and interviews.

EURweb’s Cory Haywood was on-the-scene to participate in the festivities.

READ MORE: ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Star and Creator Talk Jax’s Drama-Filled Life | Watch EUR Exclusive

Before rushing away to watch the screening, Corinealdi gushed about her role, and she briefly touched on the importance of women having opportunities to shine in film and television.

“There’s definitely a female element. The show shines a light on how effective women can be if we’re called upon to solve a problem,” she said.

Despite the contributions of its male characters, “Reasonable Doubt” was undoubtedly written to celebrate modern femininity, Corinealdi explained.

“Women will see a lot of themselves in my character. Absolutely. Jax has to juggle work life, home life, her love life, and so many other things. It’s a daily process that many other ladies go through.”

As one of Los Angeles’ hottest criminal defense attorneys, “Jax” routinely bucks the system – and manipulates the law – to provide positive outcomes for her clients.

Some would categorize her as unscrupulous or even reckless, but her character displays a fearlessness and confidence that viewers won’t be able to root against.

With the support of her legal team – consisting mainly of women – along with her colorful and outspoken secretary, Jax tackles the legal world

Making her even more intriguing, it appears that her appetite for winning cases supersedes her ability to internalize guilt, shame, or alliances to gender.

When Jax goes to trial, she wins. ⚖️ @Emayatzy pic.twitter.com/LVSgD0Ooie — Reasonable Doubt on Hulu (@ReasonableHulu) October 2, 2022

In the inaugural episode, she agrees to defend someone (Sean Patrick Thomas) accused of two heinous anti-woman crimes.

As the season progresses, she willingly and ferociously defends a convict accused of MURDER.

Here’s the twist – after several one-on-one meetings, she eventually becomes attracted to him, and they gradually engage in a secret, steamy romance.

We’re letting you know now that the men of #ReasonableDoubtHulu will have you feeling some type a way… pic.twitter.com/Z5En7wktt9 — Reasonable Doubt on Hulu (@ReasonableHulu) September 30, 2022

But can you blame her? The convict is played by Mr. Blue Eyes himself, Michael Ealy, whose character “Damon” is staring at life in prison if he’s not acquitted of his alleged wrongdoing.

She also has a little “something something” going on with her security guard (Toby Omwumere), and there’s also a divorce crystalizing between her and her ex-husband (McKinley Freeman).

The drama never ceases to end for Jax, her male muses, and her crew of teammates in the office. It’s a journey that reflects her power and charm as a woman in charge, combined with a rawness underscoring each episode throughout the season.

“Reasonable Doubt” is currently streaming on Hulu, with new episodes dropping weekly.