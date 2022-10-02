Sunday, October 2, 2022
A Fourth Suspect Gave PnB Rock’s Roscoe’s Location to Shooter + Girlfriend Also Robbed

By Fisher Jack
Stephanie Sibounheuang and PnB Rock / Instagram
*The details surrounding PnB Rock’s murder case are still blurry, but it looks like there are more people involved than the family trio we’ve learned about!

According to court documents, “Police are reportedly seeking a fourth suspect in the incident, as they believe this person tipped off the shooter about PnB Rock’s location.” So far, Freddie Lee Trone, his 17-year-old son, and Trone’s wife, Shauntel Trone, have all been named as suspects in the incident.

Per the documents, there is an unidentified person, who prosecutors say watched PnB Rock and his girlfriend arrive to Roscoe’s while wearing expensive jewelry. That person waited until Freddie arrived at the Roscoes, had a convo with Freddie and then Freddie left the restaurant. Freddie then came back to the restaurant with his 17-year-old son.

Prosecutors say the armed 17-Year-Old entered the Roscoes, injured PnB’s hand over the jewelry and then shot him before leaving. PnB’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, was also robbed of her jewelry. He was then scooped up by his father and taken to get rid of any bloody clothing. No word yet on if the fourth person will be identified.

