Friday, September 30, 2022
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes 9th Child | Photo

By Ny MaGee
NBA Youngboy welcomes another baby
NBA Youngboy / Instagram

*Youngboy Never Broke Again has reportedly welcomed his 9th child with his 7th baby mama. 

The rapper (real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) announced the exciting news on his YouTube channel Wednesday night. This is his second child with his finance Jazlyn Mychelle.

“We got left today for a little but it’s cool,” he captioned a photo of him holding the newborn.

According to SandraRose.com, the Louisiana rapper has a total of 10 kids — five sons, including Kentrell Jr., his toddler with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr’s daughter, Iyanna, and three daughters. He is also stepfather to one of his baby mama’s sons.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Girl with Model LaNisha Cole | Pics

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

YoungBoy and Jazlyn welcomed their first child together in 2021, a daughter named Alice.

“Can’t believe I’m having a boy,” Mychelle previously said in a vlog, Complex reports.  “I never thought I would have a boy.”

YoungBoy has so far surpassed Nick Cannon when it comes to baby-making. Cannon has 9 children by 6 women and he is expecting 2 more babies — for a total of 11 children. Cannon recently welcomed his first child with former “Price Is Right” model LaNisha Cole.

Cole shared a picture of her daughter on her Instagram account and wrote on her Instagram Story: “The joy that I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart in a huge new way.”

She added “I’m already obsessed with her! And you already know there’ll be no shortage of pics and videos lol.”

As reported by PEOPLE, Cannon has eight other children including the 11-year-old twins he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as son Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months with model Brittany Bell, who is expecting their third child. Cannon and Abby De La Rosa share 15-mo

Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed son Zen in 2021 but he died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

The “Masked Singer” host also recently welcomed son Legendary Love, 10 weeks, with model Bre Tiesi. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

