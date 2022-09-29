Asian Restaurant Manager Fired After Throwing Water at Black Woman | Video

*An Asian restaurant manager in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is speaking out after he was fired for throwing water at a customer’s face.

Jason Diong, the former manager of the Crab Du Jour restaurant in Greenfield, claims the woman hurled racial slurs at him after complaining about her “cold” food. He reacted by throwing a glass of water at her face, Yahoo reports.

Dion was captured on surveillance footage dousing the woman identified as Mariah Luckette.

“I throw a glass of water at her,” Diong says on police body cam footage, according to the report. “She just reacted and throw something back to me. I shouldn’t have, but I’m really frustrated.”

OTHER NEWS: Six People Shot Near an Oakland, California School Campus | VIDEO

Mariah Luckett had a drink thrown in her face by Jason Diong, the owner of a Crab Du Jour restaurant. She later returned with the Black Panthers. https://t.co/1yBkypm1PX #crabdujour #africanamericans pic.twitter.com/iCQmtjPNpK — Lipstick Alley (@lipstickalley) August 30, 2022

Diong told authorities that Luckette was “intoxicated” and used anti-Asian racial slurs. After he hurled water at her face, she is seen on surveillance footage throwing a chair over the bar at him.

Diong said the confrontation was sparked after Luckette and a friend ordered king crab legs but returned them because they were cold. Cold.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want it at all at this point,’ and he came back and threw that drink in my face,” Luckette told WISN 12 News.

She appeared on the news outlet with a bandage over her right eye, claiming she suffered chemical burns to her face due to the lemon in the drink.

“It’s been very difficult and traumatizing,” she added. “I will never go back there ever again.”

Luckette intends to pursue legal action against Diong and the restaurant.

After the incident, she reportedly returned to the restaurant with members of the Black Panther Party to have a non-violent confrontation with Diong. He is said to have been fired sometime after that.