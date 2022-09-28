Wednesday, September 28, 2022
The Pulse of Entertainment: Pastor Winston Grier’s Changing Our World on 104.9FM, Publishes Book

By Dr. Eunice Moseley
Pastor Winston Grier
Pastor Winston Grier’s Christian radio show’s changing the world, publishes book on making money God’s way.

*“I have the opportunity to interview people with the spirit of the kingdom’s principles, help independent artists and share their music ministry,” said Pastor Winston Grier about his Christian radio show “Changing Our World” on 104.9FM in Georgia. “It’s been airing since 2015.”

Pastor Grier is sharing his own ministry through many communication channels other than radio. On October 1, 2022, he will publish a book titled “Making Money God’s Way” that’s based on scripture, and he pastors at The Church of the Living God, a growing “Kingdom” of members in Thomson and Greensboro, Georgia.

“I have actually written in my book about a lady (who listens to his show) who wrote me a letter…because I have a ‘word of the day’ on my show, and she said she was walking with a cane and what I said gave her the motivation to walk without it.”

Winston was a preacher’s kid; his father was Apostle Grier and like most young people he rebelled against his father’s advice but later realized his role as a minister of God’s people and pastor of God’s house. It seems he is on fire with the opportunity to spread the “Word” of God.

Winston Grier Making Money God’s Way – promo

“That’s encouraging, knowing your work for the Lord is not in vain,” Pastor Winston said about hearing about the growth of the Word, like planted seeds, in people with the example of the lady taking what he said on his radio show and being motivated to do something positive in her life.

“…When someone says your word has done something for them…change their world,” he said trying to find the right words to describe the feeling about what seeing the fruits of one’s labor is like. “Timing is important.”

Winston Grier, a pastor, Christian radio show host and author, is building God’s Kingdom with one communication channel at a time.

