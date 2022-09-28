The Men of ‘Reasonable Doubt’ On Their Unique Relationships With Jax Stewart | EUR Exclusive

*“Reasonable Doubt” is the new Hulu series that stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as Jax Stewart, a high-powered criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles. Jax sometimes gets around the system using questionable ethics, but that’s nothing compared to the pitfalls of marriage and kids, maintaining friendships, and maneuvering through potential old connections resurfacing.

EURweb correspondent Jill Munroe talked with the three men in Jax’s life to get more details on how their characters impact her life.

Sean Patrick Thomas is the almost billionaire vodka mogul Brayden, accused of murdering his mistress and Company’s VP. In their first meeting, Brayden and Jax aren’t feeling each other. Thomas explains what he loves about the development of the characters’ relationship, “they start by judging each other in ways that aren’t fair. So as this season goes on, they get to know each other. And it’s kind of like a cat and mouse type of dynamic, forcing them to get mutual respect. Then, towards the end of the season, this relationship really does a lot in helping Jax recall some of her past trauma and finally deal with it. So I think that’s my character’s function in Jax’s journey, in terms of forcing her to confront her past and be a better wife and mother.”

Michael Ealy stars as Damon, Jax’s former client that served 16 years for murder. She and Damon still have an emotional connection. Ealy describes the relationship as “complicated.”

READ MORE: ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Star and Creator Talk Jax’s Drama-Filled Life | Watch EUR Exclusive

“I think you know what Damon represents for Jax. It’s the question of what if? It’s a query many people have. Whether you’re a woman or a man, I wonder what would have happened? And I think that’s honest. I think that’s a safe thing to wonder. The question is, how far are you willing to go to find out? And that is where Jax and Damon’s dynamic starts and escalates from there,” said Ealy.

Rounding out the trio is Jax’s estranged husband, Lewis, played by McKinley Freeman. The two have reached an awkward point in their 16-year marriage and are trying to decide whether to move forward or go their separate ways. Freeman says Jax and Lewis are on the opposite end of the dynamic between Jax and Damon.

“I would say if the Jax- Damon dynamic is the what if, then the Jax and Lewis dynamic is, this is the present. This is what we have, and we’ve arrived at this moment where we have built this life together. Now, what is it going to look like if we don’t change anything? Because I can see where this road is going. So it’s like Michael and Shawn said, it’s about that thing that makes us all human. Which is no matter where we are, we’re going somewhere else. And that comes with challenges. And how can we navigate that together when you have two children, and you’re trying to figure out ways to move things forward.”

The series is executive produced by Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore for Onyx Collective. New “Reasonable Doubt” episodes are available every Tuesday, exclusively on Hulu.

Watch my full conversation with the cast below.