Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Sweetie Pie’s Shuts Down Last Location in St. Louis

By Ny MaGee
Oprah with Ms. Robbie and cast/crew of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s”

*Robbie Montgomery, owner of Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust in St. Louis, took to social media recently to announce that the last location of her famous eatery has closed. 

The location closed on Sept. 25 and Montgomery announced on Instagram that it shut down “to make room for the more than four hundred million dollar Cochran Veterans Hospital expansion.”

This news comes amid reports that Robbie’s son, Tim Norman, was recently convicted in a murder-for-hire case after allegedly arranging the killing of his nephew Andre Montgomery in 2016. Norman is accused of orchestrating the slayin in order to collect a $450,000 fraudulent life insurance on Montgomery that he took out prior to his nephew’s murder. 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Montgomery suspected Norman was plotting against him.

READ MORE: Tim Norman (‘Sweetie Pie’s’) Guilty on All Charges in Murder-for-hire Trial | VIDEO

“TIM IS AFTER ME OR SOMETHING,” Montgomery texted his grandmother Robbie, per the report. “I’m not just bout to be sitting in STL (when) I know Tim got people looking for me.”

Robbie and Tim starred together in the OWN series “Welcome To Sweetie Pies,” which premiered on OWN in October 2011, and ended in June 2018. The cast included Andre, who was 21 when he was killed.

Norman and his Mother reportedly had a huge falling out several years ago (allegedly prior to the killing) and they’ve been estranged ever since. Norman was busted by feds for his role in the shooting death of Andre after taking out a $450k life insurance policy on his nephew in 2014. The Feds say he worked with a Memphis-based exotic dancer named Terica Ellis to allegedly pull off the murder. 

Authorities say Norman paid Ellis and alleged gunman Travell Anthony Hill, 30, to lure Andre to his death. A crooked insurance broker named Waiel Yaghnam, 44, allegedly helped Norman take out $450,000 worth of life insurance policies on his nephew, River Front Times reports. 

As reported by MadameNoire, Norman’s accomplices have pleaded guilty to their charges, according to the Department Of Justice. Per the report, “Hill pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and one count of murder-for-hire. Ellis pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire conspiracy charge. Yaghnam pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud conspiracy.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

