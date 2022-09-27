Georgia Police Want Young Thug to Forfeit Cars, Jewelry Seized During His Arrest

*Young Thug was arrested in May on gang-related charges. During the raid, the police also seized firearms, $149,426.00 in U.S. currency, several cars and pieces of jewelry. The police now want Young Thug to forfeit all seized items. The vehicles seized include a Corvette and a Porsche.

A complaint for forfeiture has been filed over property taken from Young Thug and Lil Duke. They were among the 28 people indicted in a sweeping RICO case against YSL (Young Stoner Life) members, according to AllHipHop.com.

There were 87 pieces of jewelry, including watches, among which were an 18k Gold Patek Philippe and a Rolex with “King Slime” engraved on the back. There were also multiple necklaces, bracelets, pendants, rings and earrings. Many of these seized items had custom engravings, such as “YSL X BC 4 LIFE.”

Some clothes were also taken from Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams).

According to the court documents, “Officers located and seized from inside the kitchen of Mr. Williams’ 355 Allison Drive residence a green hooded sweatshirt on which there was printed the phrase ‘SLIME OVER S#### Make America Slime Again.’”

Meanwhile, Rafaello & Company has come out to lay claim to some of the seized jewelry, saying they own nine of them and only loaned them to Young Thug.

“Of the 9 jewelry pieces which Rafaello & Company Inc. asserts to own and to have lent to Mr. Williams, only 4 pieces resemble any of the pieces of jewelry seized on May 9, 2022,” the police declared. “The other 5 pieces of jewelry do not resemble any of the pieces of jewelry seized on May 9, 2022.”

Brian Steel, Young Thug’s lawyer, reacted to the complaint for forfeiture, stating that the items were unlawfully taken from his client.

Said he, “Forfeiture of the seized property is barred by the prohibition against excessive fines set forth in the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

He maintained that Young Thug is the lawful owner of the seized property.

“Claimant obtained the seized property through legitimate transactions whereby the property was either purchased in lawful arms-length transactions and the money used to purchase said seized property was lawfully earned through legitimate employment, or the items were gifted to Claimant by persons who have untainted funds.”

He then asked for the complaint for forfeiture to be dismissed, while requesting a monetary award to cover attorney’s fees and expenses.