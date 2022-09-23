Surveillance Video Shows Chaka Zulu (Ludacris’ Manager) Was Jumped Before Fatal Shooting

*We reported previously that Chaka Zulu, who is the co-founder of record label Disturbing Tha Peace and longtime manager of Ludacris — was recently arrested on murder charges. On Tuesday (September 13), he reportedly surrendered to police and bonded out on the same day.

Zulu, whose real name is Ahmed Obafemi, was arrested in connection to the June 26, 2022 shooting in the parking lot of his Buckhead, Atlanta, GA restaurant, Apt4B. In the incident, which “was a result of a dispute,” Obafemi was one of three people shot and rushed to the hospital. The shooting left one person dead, a 23-year-old man named Artez Benton.

Zulu has also been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and simple battery.

TMZ has obtained surveillance footage of the events leading up to the shooting and it shows a group of men, including Benton, in the parking lot of the restaurant. Zulu reportedly exchanged heated words with someone in the group before he is jumped and beaten by the men. Chaka is the first to fire a weapon, striking Benton who later died from his injuries

Zulu’s attorney previously released a statement regarding this situation:

Mr. Chaka Zulu, a beloved son of the City of Atlanta, is disappointed in the Atlanta Police Department’s decision to bring charges against him surrounding the shooting that occurred in June 2022. A close review of all of the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four (4) individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched, and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture.

The fact that Zulu was attacked before he fired his weapon gives way to a self-defense argument, as noted by TMZ.