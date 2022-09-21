Jordan Brand Creates Custom Footwear for Howard University

*Howard University students can now rock custom Jordans after the brand dedicated an exclusive sneaker to the famed HBCU.

The Jordan Brand previously announced a 20-year partnership with the university “that will create academic and athletic opportunities that elevate the best of the Black Community,” per a Howard University press release.

As reported by Black Enterprise, the Air Jordan 6 “Howard University” Player Exclusives boast the school’s logo and red, white, and navy colors with the university’s emblem stitched on the heel.

Students and friends and family of the university will be able to purchase the sneakers. The public will not be able to buy them. Check out the sneakers via Instagram below.

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,” says Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.

“We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together,” says Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University President.

“This partnership amplifies the culture of champions we are building at Howard,” says Kery Davis, Athletic Director for Howard University. “After winning multiple MEAC Championships last year we are poised to continue with Jordan Brand by our side.”