Wednesday, September 21, 2022
HomeNews
News

Jordan Brand Creates Custom Footwear for Howard University

By Ny MaGee
0

Howard University - Getty
Howard University – Getty

*Howard University students can now rock custom Jordans after the brand dedicated an exclusive sneaker to the famed HBCU.

The Jordan Brand previously announced a 20-year partnership with the university “that will create academic and athletic opportunities that elevate the best of the Black Community,” per a Howard University press release

As reported by Black Enterprise, the Air Jordan 6 “Howard University” Player Exclusives boast the school’s logo and red, white, and navy colors with the university’s emblem stitched on the heel.

Students and friends and family of the university will be able to purchase the sneakers. The public will not be able to buy them. Check out the sneakers via Instagram below.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Team to Extend Bubba Wallace’s Contract | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UNBREAKABLE KICKS (@unbreakablekicks)

“Howard University and Jordan Brand share a legacy of excellence and deep commitment to the Black Community. As a HBCU graduate, I understand the educational impact an institution like Howard University has. We are proud to partner with Howard University and see the growth in Black talent on the field and well beyond it,” says Craig Williams, Jordan Brand President.

“We have always been proud of our legacy at Howard University, but we are audacious enough to believe our future could be brighter than our past. Partnering with Jordan Brand is another signal of our ambitions as a university to become an even brighter beacon for Black Excellence. We are thrilled to work on that vision of greatness together,” says Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard University President. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UNBREAKABLE KICKS (@unbreakablekicks)

“This partnership amplifies the culture of champions we are building at Howard,” says Kery Davis, Athletic Director for Howard University. “After winning multiple MEAC Championships last year we are poised to continue with Jordan Brand by our side.”

Previous articleKanye West Admits He Doesn’t Read Books, Levar Burton Responds
Next articleAaron Judge Hits 60th Homer – Tied with Babe Ruth’s Single-season Tally | WATCH-it-Happen!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO