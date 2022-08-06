Michael Jordan’s NASCAR Team to Extend Bubba Wallace’s Contract | VIDEO

*Rumors have been doing rounds that Bubba Wallace is unlikely to renew his contract with Michael Jordan‘s 23XI NASCAR team after 2023.

The speculation became even louder after the team signed Tyler Reddick for 2024 and beyond. However, the matter has finally been put to rest: Wallace is expected to remain with 23XI beyond 2023. Jordan himself is negotiating with him, and they are close to a deal to extend his contact.

On 31 July, Wallace took to Twitter to confirm the reports that the negotiation is ongoing.

“We’ve been working on it for a while; that’s all coming together really nice. Hopefully, we’ll have something to announce here soon,” explained Wallace to his fans.

P5 sound about right?😏 pic.twitter.com/79Dq0iJXJp — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 31, 2022

Wallace has not won a race this year but has finished in the top 10 in the last 3 weeks at New Hampshire, Pocono and Indianapolis. Furthermore, he earlier this year finished second at Daytona 500. His performance seems to have improved since his pit crew was replaced. The pit crew had been struggling earlier this year.

This extension of his contract shows just how much confidence Jordan has for Wallace. Renewing his contract is also good news for Joe Gibbs Racing, which is the flagship that the 23XI team is under.

Joe Gibbs Racing are yet to sign their No. 1 driver, Kyle Busch, to an extension nor find a sponsor for him yet.

Meanwhile, in other Bubba Wallace news, the NASCAR star met with fans at a McDonald’s near Michigan International Speedway earlier today. That comes as no surprise because Wallace has been greeting fans at McDonald’s restaurants across the nation this year. McDonald’s is one of his primary sponsors.

Wallace will drive the No. 23 McDonald’s Toyota in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at MIS, which starts at 3 p.m. and is televised on the USA Network. He drives for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by driver Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, according to Mlive.com

There are four races left in the regular season, and Wallace needs a victory if he wants to qualify for the playoffs. Wallace is coming into Michigan hot after finishing fifth, eighth and third in his last three races.

The infield campsites are sold out at MIS for race weekend for the first time since 2012. Grandstand tickets remain for both races Saturday and for Sunday’s Cup Series race.