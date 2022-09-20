Disney+ Drops Trailer for Live-Action ‘Willow’ Series | Watch

*Disney+ has released the trailer for the upcoming live-action series “Willow,” based on the hit 1988 fantasy film directed by Ron Howard.

If you’re a cinephile or were born before the deaths of Tupac, Biggie and Princess Diana, the original “Willow” is sure to be on your list of Top 10 fantasy films. It’s certainly one of my all-time favs, so naturally, I’m over the moon about this upcoming series.

Warwick Davis is reprising his role as Willow Ufgoo, along with Joanne Whalley, who portrayed Sorsha in the film. Per Deadline, they star opposite Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel and Tony Revolori. Christian Slater has also joined the cast, with Deadline reporting that his role is a “character aiding in quest,” and a friend of Madmartigan.

Check out the first official trailer via the YouTube clip below.

#willow newbie Christian Slater says “it is a dream come true” to be in TV series of 1980s flick#D23Expo2022 pic.twitter.com/IYAO4P3hBB — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) September 10, 2022

“I love the fantasy, the sci-fi, just getting to be a part of this show was, I will be honest with you an absolute dream come true,” said Slater at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim last week. “This was a very fun character, we got to have some improve, ad-libs we came up with stuff on the spot which was fun.”

Here’s more from Deadline:

The series, which picks up years after the events of the movie, introduces new characters and is set in a world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish. An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

No additional details about the series’ storyline have been released, though according to circulated casting information for the series, it revolves around a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince.

Deadline reports that Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot, serves as co-showrunner of the series alongside Wendy Mericle; Ron Howard and writer Bob Dolman. Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan will also executive produce.

The release date has not yet been announced. Watch the trailer below.