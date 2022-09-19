WATCH Father and Son React in Fear As 16-Yr-Old Girl Robs/Shoots Up Popcorn Store in Mall

Neighbors, get into this! A 16-year-old girl was arrested after she opened fire inside a Mississippi mall over some popcorn!

According to WLBT, Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, was inside North Park Mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi when she attempted to steal a drink from a popcorn stand inside the mall. When the store owner tried to stop her, Patterson pulled out a gun.

Well, popcorn wasn’t the only thing getting popped that day because the owner then fired at Patterson, striking her in the leg.

The gunshots caused mass hysteria inside the mall. A father and son were enjoying their day together when the shots rang out. In the video, you can see the little boy trying on his first pair of Jordan’s when the shooting began. The duo ran inside a local store for safety, but weren’t hurt (watch below).

After the shooting, Patterson was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. She was then taken into Madison County Jail and charged as an adult with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As for the store owner, he has been cooperative with the police and has not been charged with anything at this time.

Chile… this is just senseless! We need to put down the guns! Thankfully, no one was injured! Thoughts Neighbors?