Monday, September 19, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

WATCH Father and Son React in Fear As 16-Yr-Old Girl Robs/Shoots Up Popcorn Store in Mall

By Fisher Jack
0

Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson
Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson

Neighbors, get into this! A 16-year-old girl was arrested after she opened fire inside a Mississippi mall over some popcorn!

According to WLBT, Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, was inside North Park Mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi when she attempted to steal a drink from a popcorn stand inside the mall. When the store owner tried to stop her, Patterson pulled out a gun.

Well, popcorn wasn’t the only thing getting popped that day because the owner then fired at Patterson, striking her in the leg.

The gunshots caused mass hysteria inside the mall. A father and son were enjoying their day together when the shots rang out. In the video, you can see the little boy trying on his first pair of Jordan’s when the shooting began. The duo ran inside a local store for safety, but weren’t hurt (watch below).

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Property Manager Slams Rude Renters Who Refuse to Pay On Time | Video

After the shooting, Patterson was transported to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. She was then taken into Madison County Jail and charged as an adult with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As for the store owner, he has been cooperative with the police and has not been charged with anything at this time.

Chile… this is just senseless! We need to put down the guns! Thankfully, no one was injured! Thoughts Neighbors?

Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson
Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson

Previous article‘Wendy Williams Show’ Staffers Worried They’ll Be Fired by New Boss Sherri Shepherd
Next articleBaby Dove Aims to Close Maternal Care Gap with #DearDoula
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO