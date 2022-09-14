The ILI Children’s Film Festival Goes Hybrid October 8, 2022, Offering Zoom Access at the Baltimore Design School

*Radio One Baltimore announced as an official radio sponsor of the 6th annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest (ILICFF) October 8 – 16, 2022 starting Saturday October 8, 2022, at the Baltimore Design School (1500 Barclay Street, Baltimore, MD 21202) which will screen short films made by kids and for kids from 1-3pmEST and via Zoom.

Selected films are also considered for two award categories for “Best Film,” one for “Festival Choice,” and one “Most Uplifting.” One of the partners of ILICFF, the Baltimore Design School is a college preparatory curriculum with a focus on graphic, fashion, and architecture design for grades 6 – 12th, and Radio One Baltimore, known for launching the nation’s biggest radio personalities is also known for supporting its community via its stations 92Q Jams, Magic 95.9FM, Praise 106.1FM, WOLB 1010AM, and Spirit 1400AM.

Though forced online via Zoom during the COVID pandemic ILICFF decided to keep that online access as it returns in-person at the Baltimore Design School. That forced Zoom transition provided ILICFF with an international audience of filmmakers and attendees from as far as India, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany. International short films made by kids and for kids will be screened and awarded in four categories on Saturday, Oct 8th at the Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest, which continues the next day Sunday, October 9th with a basket tournament fundraiser that’s free to the public and presented in partnership with the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks from 12 – 4pm at the Druid Hill Park Courts (21211).

Then ILICFF ends with two days of filmmaking workshops for youth, presented in partnership with the Eubie Blake Center (847 N. Howard Street, 21201) Saturday and Sunday October 15 – 16th from 12 – 3pm – and sponsored in part by the Baltimore Film Office, a division of the Baltimore Office of Promotions and the Arts and The Baltimore Times Foundation, Times Community Services, Inc. All three events are co-hosted by founder Anthony Michael Hobbs, a SAG/AFTRA multi-award winning actor (PBS, DreamWorks) and filmmaker (Imagination Lunchbox, LLC), who will also lead one of the four high school level basketball teams during the ILICFF/BCRP Basketball Tournament at the Druid Hill Park Courts.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Carl Weber Shares Creative Inspiration For ‘The Family Business’ & ‘The Black Hamptons’ | EUR Exclusive

The Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Fest (www.ImaginationLunchbox.com) was created in 2016 by Anthony to give young filmmakers, like him, a platform to showcase their films. Anthony has garnered over 20 awards for writing, starring in, directing, and producing multi-award-winning short films, such as One Nation, and Naga Pixie. He has also produced short films through his company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC for others, such as Agent Hollywood – another multi-award-winning film. www.ImaginationLunchbox.com

# # #

Freelance Associates

Contact: Eunice Moseley

Long Beach, CA 90807

Off: (562) 424-3836

E-mail: FreeAssocInc3@aol.com