Today’s the Day – Sherri Shepherd and Jennifer Hudson Debut Their New Shows | WATCH

*As previously reported, #EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, and actress Sherri Shepherd, 55, are starting their new endeavors today (Sept. 12) and will be hitting the stage as the solo host for their own daytime talk series. According to reports, “#TheJenniferHudsonShow” is an hour-long, five-days-a-week, talk-variety show. Jennifer Hudson’s first guest will be #SimonCowell.

It’s been 18 years since they first met on “American Idol” when Hudson auditioned for Simon Cowell to be America’s next superstar. She’ll also be joined by Viola Davis and #NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Reportedly, Hudson’s show will make its new home in the studio of retired host #EllenDeGeneres. While speaking on her new series, Hudson said,

“The timing is perfect because I’ve been in this industry 20 years acting and singing. At this point, I simply want to be me, the person. And I want to get to know everybody’s person and their stories. I’m ready to talk.”

As you may already know, Sherri Shepherd secured her talk show after she filled in during the final season of “#TheWendyWilliamsShow.” According to reports, the first guest for “Sherri” will be #KandiBurruss and #KymWhitley…”

Wait. There’s more …

With their new gigs, Shepherd and Hudson join a daytime lineup that includes continuing talk-variety series “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Tamron Hall” and ratings leaders “The View,” “Dr. Phil” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Also gone from daytime TV are the long-running shows led by Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Maury Povich. Others that have turned off the stage lights include “The Nick Cannon Show,” “Dr. Oz” and “The Real,” notes the AP

Success with daytime’s female-skewing audience isn’t guaranteed no matter a contender’s resume or fame, as illustrated by the short-lived runs of hosts including Queen Latifah, Megan Mullally and Harry Connick Jr.

The folks running the Shepherd and Hudson shows are confident their hosts have the right stuff, based on who they are and their backgrounds.

Hudson, the “American Idol” alum who went on to success and won awards on the screen and stage is “funny, authentic and genuine,” said executive producer Mary Connelly, who held that job with DeGeneres’ show.

Meanwhile, David Perler, executive producer and showrunner for “Sherri,” reminds that Shepherd’s depth of talk-show experience, including her tenure as a co-host on “The View” and subbing for the health-challenged Williams, is a big advantage.