Friday, September 9, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

Yaqub Talib Indicted for Murder After Fatal Shooting of Coach At Youth Football Game

By Fisher Jack
0

Yaqub Talib (mugshot)
Yaqub Talib (mugshot)

*DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — The brother of former NFL player Aquib Talib was indicted for murder in Dallas today after the fatal shooting of a coach at a youth football game nearly a month ago.

Yaqub Talib is accused of killing youth football coach Mike Hikemon at a game in Lancaster on Aug. 13 after an argument broke out between coaches and the officiating crew.

Talib allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, striking Hickmon in front of parents and children as young as 9.

Talib turned himself in on Aug. 15 and was charged with assault causing bodily injury and a probation violation.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Memphis Gunman Ezekiel Kelly in Police Custody After Livestreaming Shooting Rampage

Records reveal that he has a lengthy criminal history and has been arrested in the past on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and child negligence.

As recently as last year, Talib had been arrested for unlawfully possessing a firearm and drug charges.

Hickmon was a beloved Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. He had coached football for years and was looked up.

“They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people,” friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said.

“He was very loved in the community,” Hickmon’s friend Glenn Richie said. “Everybody loved him and his son. Everybody looked up to him as a good father… We learned a lot of things from him.”

Click here for updates on this story

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleJohn Legend’s Highly Anticipated 8th Studio Album LEGEND Out Now | VIDEO
Next articleLee Daniels and Mo’nique Wrap Production on New Horror Movie
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO