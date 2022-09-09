Lee Daniels and Mo’nique Wrap Production on New Horror Movie

*Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique have completed filming their new Netflix film, with Daniels sharing a photo on Instagram of them celebrating wrapping production of “The Deliverance” (previously titled “Demon House”).

“It’s a wrap for @therealmoworldwide for #TheDeliverance. Our journey continues…” Daniels captioned his post.

“WE BACK!!!! I LOVE US 4REAL. IT’S A WRAP FOR ME ON THE DELIVERANCE,” Mo’Nique wrote in her own IG post.

We reported earlier that Mo and Lee reunited for the project after several years of acrimony. The last time they worked together was the 2009 film “Precious.”

Back in April, when Mo’ and Daniels appeared at the “Mo’Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy” event at St. George Theatre on Staten Island, the filmmaker offered her a public apology.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did,” Daniels said to the comedian, leading her to put her hand to her heart and appear to get emotional. “Y’all, and she was my best friend — my best friend. Y’all think that Precious was just … That was God working, through both of us.” He continued, “And we’re gonna f*cking do it again!” as the two then briefly danced onstage.

“The Deliverance” is based on real-life supernatural events that plagued Latoya Ammons and her three children in Gary, Indiana around 2011. The incidents include children levitating, becoming violent with one another, speaking in growls and deep voices with no recollection afterward and exorcisms. Mo’Nique will play a social worker who assists the family through the exorcisms.

The cast includes Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, Anthony B. Jenkins, Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, and Tasha Smith.

No release date has been announced.