WATCH 15-Yr-Old Girl Senselessly Attack Pregnant Mother Walking with Kids in Stroller

*A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Australia after attacking and robbing a pregnant mother as she walked with her children in a stroller.

According to the NY Post, the 37-year-old mother was walking down a sidewalk on Monday, when a 15-year-old girl approached her.

The footage then shows the teen dragging the mom by her hair along the concrete as she tries to keep control of the stroller. The stroller falls to the ground while her two children scream, and the girl continues to punch the mother in the face.

The mother suffered minor cuts and bruises, but she fell on her stomach, which raises concerns for the health of the unborn baby.

The Western Australia Police arrested the girl on one count of robbery, due to her attempting to steal the woman’s purse. Footage shows police arriving at her house and detaining her.

The girl can be heard crying and cursing as police put her inside the van. This is just senseless! Thoughts?

This is not the first time that officials have arrested a teenager for attacking a woman.

In August, officials detained a group of teenagers for allegedly attacking a woman for wearing her hair in braids.

The woman said she was confronted by 10 to 15 teenagers in the area of Winter and Washington Streets.

Police said the attack was part of a recent barrage of violent incidents involving teenagers in the Downtown Crossing area.