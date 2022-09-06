Charlamagne Tha God Talks Wendy Williams and Loving Black Women

*Charlamagne tha God is speaking out about loving Black women — and his comments come after facing criticism over the years for the harsh remarks he’s had for Black females.

In a new interview with MadameNoire, the controversial media personality also addresses his struggle with anxiety and depression. When asked how “someone with a worrisome mind” remains “so unfiltered,” Charlamagne explains, “If I’m not honest about what I’m feeling, it makes it worse,” he told the outlet.

“If I don’t say it, I feel like everybody sees it anyway… I just feel like if I don’t express it openly and honestly, it’ll just drive me crazy,” he continued.

Charlamagne has previously been open about his bouts of depression and anxiety that are rooted in childhood trauma.

READ MORE: Charlamagne tha God Says Two People Will Likely Be Tapped to Replace Angela Yee

“When you come from certain environments, people think [mental illness] is normal. It’s either the devil or you’re just acting out of turn. Or you just need an ass whooping. That would be the language,” said the New York Times best-selling author.

Charlemagne credits the Black women in his life — from his therapist to his wife and mother of his three children, as well as showrunner Rachel Edwards and Comedy Central exec Bianca Brunette, for “empowering him, bringing him stability and keeping him in line,” MadameNoire writes.

“I was always around women. That’s what makes me feel safe [and] secure. That’s what empowers me to show up and be the best version of myself,” he said.

“Black women are the CEOs of our lives and have been since day one,” Charlemagne said. “Growing up, I studied Islam and they teach that the Black man is the foundation of the family like the sun is the foundation of the solar system. And as I got older I was like, ‘I don’t see it that way’. I think the Black woman is the foundation of the family, and when that foundation is strong, it allows the man to be able to build on top of that foundation…Black men and Black women make the best team.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with MadameNoire, Charlamagne spoke about his former mentor Wendy Williams, noting that he noticed that something wasn’t right with her four years ago. He also criticized how executives with production company Debmar-Mercury handled Williams amid her health crisis.

“I was more mad at Debmar-Mercury for putting Wendy out there all the time knowing clearly something’s wrong,” he said. “I been watching her for the past four years. She fainted on live television but they just kept putting her out there [and] propping her up knowing she wasn’t at her best. And in my mind, if she would’ve gotten help three, four years ago, it might not have gotten to this point.”

Meanwhile, Charlamagne wants longtime fans of The Breakfast Club radio show to know that while co-host Angela Yee is moving on, Charlamagne will remain with the long-running program as his contract isn’t up in 2025.

“I’m not going away. Envy is not going away. Angela Yee can’t be replaced, but we are a club. So that club has to expand and we’re going to bring in new members. So if people are wondering, are there going to be new members in The Breakfast Club? Yes.”

He added, “I don’t think it’s gonna be one person. It might be two.”