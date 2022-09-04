Ciara Starts New Skin Care Line OAM (On A Mission) | WATCH

*Ciara recently took to her Instagram page to announce her skincare brand OAM (On a Mission) after her fans had been enquiring about her skincare routine. The OAM skincare line will launch on September 15.

The 36-year-old R&B singer and mother of three posted:

“You’ve been asking… and here it is. Meet my secret sauce… I’m so excited to announce my new @oamskin Radiance System! Clinical-level self-care made simple, just for you. Five clinical-level products featuring our proprietary Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex™. Years in the making — coming to you 09/15/22”

Of course, Ciara is also known for her hit singles “1, 2 Step,” “Goodies” and for being married to very, very rich NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

Meanwhile, she and Monica, another R&B singer, have been applauded for standing with Vanessa Bryant who last week was on trial vs. Los Angeles County. Vanessa was awarded $16 million for her suffering and emotional pain.

Ciara posted a video clip on her Instagram page that has her, Vanessa and Monica saying nice things to each other.

“That’s what I need. That’s the one thing God didn’t give me,” Monica is shown saying, while pointing to Vanessa’s chest.

At that point, Ciara sings “Lay Your Head On My Pillow” by Tony Toni Tone. Monica then rests her head on Vanessa’s bosom.

Many fans were glad to see Ciara and Monica get together after they had disagreements years ago.