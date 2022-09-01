Thursday, September 1, 2022
Idris Elba Admits He Experienced ‘Trauma’ During Journey to Fame

By Ny MaGee
Idris Elba close up
Idris Elba (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

*Idris Elba admits he is glad he did not attain instant success at the start of his acting career. 

“I’m so fortunate to have the life I have now,” Elba tells PEOPLE. “It has been, though, the hardest and toughest journey. Back then, I would’ve wished to get here quicker without having to go through some of the trauma.”

The Hollywood hunk added, “I don’t think at this junction I would appreciate the way I am now having not gone through that journey. I really do think that all the things that I have I would’ve wished for as a young man, it wouldn’t be the same if I got it [back then].”

Elba currently stars as a centuries-old genie in director George Miller’s “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” which opens in U.S. theaters on Aug. 26. EUR’s Willy Mwanza reported previously that the actor is said to be in talks for a $1.2 billion bid to buy Channel 4, a U.K. broadcaster. 

READ MORE: Super Producer Will Packer Talks New ‘Beast’ Film Starring Idris Elba | Watch EUR Exclusive

The “Luther” actor is reportedly in discussion with Marc Boyan for a joint bid. Marc is the founder of the international marketing firm Miroma Group. In October, the firm launched Cornerstone Studios to finance and create TV content. In that period, Miroma appointed bankers to explore an acquisition for when Channel 4 is officially made available.

For months, there were speculations over whether Channel 4 would be for sale or not. Finally, U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries confirmed in April 2022 that the broadcaster would be up for sale to compete with international streamers such as Amazon and Netflix. However, the intention to sell the broadcaster has not gone down well with some stakeholders, for many see it as a deal that could destroy small producers, according to The Sun.

Elba runs “Green Door Picture,” which is his own production company. However, the actor has never owned a media business as large as Channel 4. Elba is best known for film roles such as “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” “Daddy’s Little Girls,” “Beast of No Nation,” and “The Harder They Fall.” He also played major roles in HBO’s “The Wire” and BBC drama “Luther.”

Elba also has a love of music, having DJ-ed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding after-party, as well as Coachella. When he’s not making movies, Elba says he goes into the music studio to “make some music,” he tells PEOPLE.

“That’s like my love language right there,” he added.

“Three Thousand Years of Longing” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

