Thursday, September 1, 2022
Diddy and Dr. Dre Squash Alleged Beef, Reunite in Studio | PHOTOS

By Ny MaGee
Diddy and Dre in stduio
Diddy and Dr. Dre / Instagram

*Diddy shared a photo of him and Dr. Dre in the studio together and he noted that the moment is one of his “biggest dreams finally come true”.

“Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true,” Diddy captioned a series of images of them working on music together. The hip-hop icons are said to have recorded for Dre’s long-awaited joint album with Snoop Dogg. 

“I gotta step my focus up! lol But it was a great experience and I thank God for it,” added Diddy. “I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero.”

Check out the Instagram post below and SWIPE to see all five pics of Diddy and Dre together.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Recalls Heath Scare When He Suffered a Brain Aneurysm in 2021 | Video

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

Dre and Diddy’s reunion comes eight years after their business-related beef. The pair allegedly became estranged after Tyrese prematurely shared in 2014 that Apple was set to buy Dre’s Beats brand for $3.2 billion. Tyrese shared the news in a Facebook post before the deal was finalized. When Diddy saw the clip he informed Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine and Apple CEO Tim Cook ultimately renegotiated the deal to $3 billion.

“I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of producer that I wanted to be,” Diddy started his Instagram caption on Tuesday.

“Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up, LOL!” he added.

“But it was a great experience and I thank God for it. I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero,” Diddy concluded.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

