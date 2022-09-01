Diddy and Dr. Dre Squash Alleged Beef, Reunite in Studio | PHOTOS

*Diddy shared a photo of him and Dr. Dre in the studio together and he noted that the moment is one of his “biggest dreams finally come true”.

“Yesterday, one of my biggest dreams finally came true,” Diddy captioned a series of images of them working on music together. The hip-hop icons are said to have recorded for Dre’s long-awaited joint album with Snoop Dogg.

“I gotta step my focus up! lol But it was a great experience and I thank God for it,” added Diddy. “I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero.”

Dre and Diddy’s reunion comes eight years after their business-related beef. The pair allegedly became estranged after Tyrese prematurely shared in 2014 that Apple was set to buy Dre’s Beats brand for $3.2 billion. Tyrese shared the news in a Facebook post before the deal was finalized. When Diddy saw the clip he informed Beats co-founder Jimmy Iovine and Apple CEO Tim Cook ultimately renegotiated the deal to $3 billion.

