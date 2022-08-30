*The 23rd annual Los Angeles “Uplifting Minds II” (ULMII) Entertainment Conference announces its list of entertainment industry panelists.

The free symposium will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, again this year via Zoom and presented by The Pulse of Entertainment, with a list of companies and professionals as sponsors. The “ULMII” Entertainment Conference, hosted by former radio personality Doresa Harvey and comedian/actor Stamaur Mitchell.

It offers a Panel Q&A Session, a Professional Talent Showcase, and a National Talent Competition where 10 acts – singers, songwriters, dancers, or actors – compete for the 2022 Los Angeles ULMII Best Artist Award and over $17,500 valued in products and services.

Panelists consist of Digital Magazine Publisher Dr. Lee Bailey (EURweb.com); Artist Manager/Lecturer Dr. Kerri Moseley-Hobbs (Anthony-Michael.com); SAG/AFTRA Actor/Filmmaker Anthony Michael Hobbs (PBS, DreamWorks/ImaginationLunchbox.com); Actress/Dancer Marita de Lara (General Hospital, Hawaii Five-O); Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Composer Wordsmith (WordsmithMusic.com); Singer/Actor Calvin Tucker, Jr. (Superwoman 1984), and Consul Paul Gardner, II (TheGardnerLawGroup.com).

Held annually in Baltimore and Los Angeles, “Uplifting Minds II” offers a platform to showcase independent artists and young aspiring talent (singing, songwriting, dancing and acting) in a competitive environment that provokes the best performances.

It also provides information about the business of entertainment from the panel of industry professionals. As a result, the event is known for its panelists and its wide range of developed and developing talents such as Grammy-winning Miguel who was signed at the event; songwriters/producers The Featherstones (Dru Hill, Chris Brown) whose original song “I Should Be Your Boyfriend” was placed on a Dru Hill album and went platinum; Starz Network’s Naturi Naughton who was scouted by Broadway at the event and that led to her joining the R&B group 3LW, and Disney’s RoShon Feagon whose manager used the information learned at the event to take Roshon to the next level which resulted in Roshon starring in two Disney series and performing on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

To see if you qualify to compete in the next ULMII Entertainment Conference’s National Talent Competition or to perform in the Professional Showcase log onto www.UpliftingMinds2.com for more information or email Info@ThePulseofEntertainment.com. To RSVP to the limited space Zoom conference visit www.EventBrite.com.

