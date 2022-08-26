Friday, August 26, 2022
Parents Call for Firing of Art Teacher Over Her Voluptuous Body | Photos

By Ny MaGee
Art Teacher
Credit: Instagram

*An art teacher from a small New Jersey town has allegedly upset many parents of her young students because of her voluptuous body. 

As reported by The Buzz, Roxsana Diaz goes by The Art Teacher on Instagram, where she has more than 750,000 followers. According to American Chronicles and The Recent Times, parents have asked officials at the school where she works to fire Diaz because “Her body distracts the students,” one unidentified parent reportedly said on social media.

There aren’t too many details online about this woman, other than she’s an artist who allegedly uses her social media presence to spread body positivity awareness. One of the articles mentioned above noted that she has talked about the criticism from parents on her YouTube channel.

According to The Recent Times, Diaz, 39, is a mother from Puerto Rico who has worked with Lil Yachty and Gillie Da Kid. Check out some of her photos and videos below.

READ MORE: Two-Thirds Of American Teachers Report Feeling Burned Out | VIDEO

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

