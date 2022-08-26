Parents Call for Firing of Art Teacher Over Her Voluptuous Body | Photos

*An art teacher from a small New Jersey town has allegedly upset many parents of her young students because of her voluptuous body.

As reported by The Buzz, Roxsana Diaz goes by The Art Teacher on Instagram, where she has more than 750,000 followers. According to American Chronicles and The Recent Times, parents have asked officials at the school where she works to fire Diaz because “Her body distracts the students,” one unidentified parent reportedly said on social media.

There aren’t too many details online about this woman, other than she’s an artist who allegedly uses her social media presence to spread body positivity awareness. One of the articles mentioned above noted that she has talked about the criticism from parents on her YouTube channel.

According to The Recent Times, Diaz, 39, is a mother from Puerto Rico who has worked with Lil Yachty and Gillie Da Kid. Check out some of her photos and videos below.

