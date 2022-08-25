*The Uvalde school district voted unanimously on Wednesday to fire police chief Pete Arredondo over his handling of the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary in May.

As reported by Complex, Arredondo’s lawyer George Hyde shared a 17-page statement, part of which reads, “Chief Arredondo will not participate in his own illegal and unconstitutional public lynching and respectfully requests the Board immediately reinstate him, with all back pay and benefits and close the complaint as unfounded.”

Arredondo previously said that he “never considered himself the scene’s incident commander,” during the May 24 massacre that saw 18-year-old Salvador Ramos enter the middle school and fatally shoot 19 children and two teachers. Ramos terrorized the campus for over 75 minutes while police waited in the hallways and outside before shooting and killing the gunman.

It was later revealed that Arredondo didn’t have his radio on him at the time of the school shooting.

READ MORE: Uvalde Parents OUTRAGED Over Leaked Footage of Shooter and ‘Coward Cops’ | WATCH

In July, a Texas newspaper leaked surveillance video (watch below) from inside the school during the shooting.

We reported previously, via CNN, that one edited video shows the gunman entering the school and walking down the hallway with a long rifle. The recording also shows officers approaching the classroom that the shooter was in, but then retreating down the hallway and taking cover when gunfire is heard. It was more than an hour later before authorities confronted and killed the shooter.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe described the law enforcement response as “a total mess” from the crisis-response perspective.

“The Texas state active shooter response for school-based officers’ training, that every one of these officers has to have had by this point in time, makes it clear that you take everybody that you have when you arrive on that scene and you go downrange to address the threat. That is not what they did,” McCabe said on CNN.

“And then the mistakes compound from there, you see one after another, as we watch the video,” he added.